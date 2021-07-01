Fortenberry speaks out against U.S. taxpayer funding of abortion overseas

(Washington, D.C.)—Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01), Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, made the following statement today against U.S. funding of abortion overseas during House Appropriations Committee debate on the 2022 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations bill.
“The core purpose of our foreign aid is to uphold the principles of human dignity, foster authentic relationships with our neighbors, and keep our country safe—to create an ethos where no person or thing is wasted. This bill proposes that we take American taxpayer dollars and pay for abortion overseas. We take our most divisive social issue, which is not settled in our own nation, and export it to peoples all around the world, in violation of their cultural norms and the very purpose of diplomacy. It smacks of arrogance. It smacks of elitism. Pope Francis calls this ideological colonization,” Fortenberry said.
“60% of Americans do not support taxpayer money going to abortions. It’s nearly 80% of America when we talk about exporting abortions overseas. It’s wrong, it’s inconsistent with human dignity, it undermines our diplomatic relations, and it’s grossly disrespectful of the conscience rights of other peoples and other nations,” Fortenberry added.
