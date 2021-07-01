(Washington, D.C.)—Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01), Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, made the following statement today against U.S. funding of abortion overseas during House Appropriations Committee debate on the 2022 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations bill.

“The core purpose of our foreign aid is to uphold the principles of human dignity, foster authentic relationships with our neighbors, and keep our country safe—to create an ethos where no person or thing is wasted. This bill proposes that we take American taxpayer dollars and pay for abortion overseas. We take our most divisive social issue, which is not settled in our own nation, and export it to peoples all around the world, in violation of their cultural norms and the very purpose of diplomacy. It smacks of arrogance. It smacks of elitism. Pope Francis calls this ideological colonization,” Fortenberry said.

“60% of Americans do not support taxpayer money going to abortions. It’s nearly 80% of America when we talk about exporting abortions overseas. It’s wrong, it’s inconsistent with human dignity, it undermines our diplomatic relations, and it’s grossly disrespectful of the conscience rights of other peoples and other nations,” Fortenberry added.

Fortenberry statement: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcvaM_trT1M

Full hearing: https://appropriations.house.gov/events/markups/fy2022-state-foreign-operations-and-related-programs-and-interior-environment-and

Tags

In other news

Fortenberry speaks out against U.S. taxpayer funding of abortion overseas

(Washington, D.C.)—Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01), Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, made the following statement today against U.S. funding of abortion overseas during House Appropriations Committee debate on the 2022 State and Foreign Op…

Fortenberry leads deliberations on 2022 ag appropriations

(Washington, DC)— Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01), Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, and Food and Drug Administration (FDA), made the following statement today in advance of the House Appropriations Committee full-committee markup…

Fischer announces virtual staff office hours for Madison County

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) announced today her staff is hosting virtual local office hours for constituents in Madison County on Friday, June 25, 2021. These office hours serve as a convenient opportunity for constituents to speak directly with Senator Fischer’s sta…

District 41 update

I would consider the recently completed legislative session successful for Nebraska taxpayers. Among other items, we passed, and the governor signed into law, bills to provide a sales tax exemption on municipal water, tax relief for military retirement recipients, tax relief for social secur…

District 41 update

The legislature wrapped up its substantive work last week. Much of the debate became contentious after the legislature blocked a bill to expand funding for developmental disability services. However, we did manage to get through the priority bills, passing all that had made it to final readi…