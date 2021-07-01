(Washington, D.C.) — Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01), Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, and Food and Drug Administration (FDA), made the following statement tonight after the House Appropriations Committee approved the 2022 Ag Appropriations bill.

"The vastness of our land, our ingenuity, and our technological prowess allow our nation to provide the most abundant, low-cost, nutritious, and diverse array of foods in the world. This ag bill builds upon important support for our highly productive farmers and ranchers and those facing food insecurity in America and around the world. Unfortunately, it had over a 10% increase in spending, making this bill far too big,” Fortenberry said.

“I am, nevertheless, very happy that several of my funding priorities important to Nebraska made the cut, including a major expansion of rural broadband, a new center of ag innovation in Lincoln, and enhanced ag opportunity for students at minority-serving institutions,” Fortenberry added.

Fortenberry opening statement: https://bit.ly/2TfqTpz

Full hearing: https://youtu.be/F0UJTr-EFMI

