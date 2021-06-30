Fortenberry leads deliberations on 2022 ag appropriations

(Washington, DC)— Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01), Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, and Food and Drug Administration (FDA), made the following statement today in advance of the House Appropriations Committee full-committee markup of the 2022 Ag Appropriations bill.

"The vastness of our land, our ingenuity, and our technological prowess allow our nation to provide the most abundant, low-cost, nutritious, and diverse array of foods in the world. This bill builds upon important support for our highly productive farmers and ranchers and those facing food insecurity in America and around the world. I look forward to working with the full committee to solve outstanding problems, think creatively, and hopefully get us to a point where we can pass a good bill into law,” Fortenberry said.

Watch the Ag Appropriations hearing starting at 1 PM EST, 12:00 PM CST here (as Ranking Member on Ag, Fortenberry will deliver his opening remarks early in the hearing): https://youtu.be/F0UJTr-EFMI

