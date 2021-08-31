LINCOLN – Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01) made the following statement today in support of legislation to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the thirteen U.S. military service members who died last week in a terrorist attack near the Kabul Airport. Recipients include Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Sgt. Nicole Gee, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, Cpl. David Lee Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, Hospitalman Maxton Soviak, Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, and Cpl. Daegan Page of Nebraska.

"Thousands of Afghans are alive today because thirteen courageous men and women put their lives on the line for people they did not even know. Sadly, there are also thirteen more funerals, thirteen more Gold Star families, and millions of broken hearts. These men and women were the best of America. While we can never repay their sacrifice, I am deeply proud to join this bipartisan effort to honor their extraordinary service to our nation,” Fortenberry said.

