Fort Report Column: Should 16-year-olds vote?

Some of my favorite experiences as a Member of Congress involve talking to young people about current events and politics. I make it a point to visit classrooms and spend time with students who come to D.C. through various programs. These groups do a tremendous job of teaching our youth about the federal government and instilling a robust interest in civic affairs. We should always work toward sharing a love of country and our democratic institutions from a young age.

There is a difference, though, between teaching young teenagers about how our government works and entrusting them with the votes to decide who represents them in the government. Earlier this week, the House considered lowering the voting age to 16 for federal elections. I voted no.

I sent an email to Nebraskans to ask as well: “Do you believe that 16-year-olds should be allowed to vote?” This online survey generated an enormous response, with thousands of Nebraskans sharing their views. Eighty-seven percent agreed that 16-year-olds should not be given this responsibility. One choice response: “Heck no!”

It’s interesting to take a quick look at how this issue has evolved over the years. In 1971, Congress overwhelmingly approved the 26th Amendment to the Constitution to lower the voting age nationally from 21 to 18. In just a little over three months, the required number of states ratified the amendment. It was the fastest ratification of a constitutional amendment in U.S. history. One of the more powerful arguments: if 18-year-olds could be drafted, they should be given the right to vote.

Fast forward to today. Foisting an adult responsibility on children still in formation is an immature attempt to seem relevant. Young people need our guidance—not the burden of governance.

