Fischer announces virtual staff office hours for Madison County

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) announced today her staff is hosting virtual local office hours for constituents in Madison County on Friday, June 25, 2021. These office hours serve as a convenient opportunity for constituents to speak directly with Senator Fischer’s staff to receive help with casework and other issues at the federal level. Due to COVID-19, in-person local office hours are not taking place at this time.
Nebraskans should make an appointment for virtual office hours in advance. Vaughan Wehr, Senator Fischer’s Director of Outreach-Northeast Nebraska, will be available to speak with constituents from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT by video or telephone sessions. Please email Senator Fischer’s office at outreach@fischer.senate.gov to make an appointment.
Madison County
Friday, June 25, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Contact Senator Fischer’s Kearney office at 308-234-2361 with any questions.