The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has been paying attention to Nebraska lately.
First, the Trump Administration has announced that the USDA is investing $362,534 through the Tribal College Initiative Grant Program to assist Nebraska Indian Community College and Little Priest Tribal College with needed improvements and updates. The purpose of the investment is to improve infrastructure on campuses. Nebraska Rural Development Director Karl Elmshaeuser stated the “USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Nebraska in building stronger and healthier communities.” A $196,270 grant will be awarded to the Nebraska Indian Community College in Macy. The funds will be used for an additional 11,000 square feet of paved access road to campus and 8,000 square feet of parking to meet increased enrollment needs. The grant is available to pay for design and development costs as well as to provide contingencies for the students, faculty, and staff. An additional $166,264 grant will be invested to upgrade the parking lot on the Northeast side entry lane, to repair the Buffalo, Thunder and Bear Clans buildings, to add three gazebos and picnic tables to campus grounds, to provide an outdoor basketball system, and to purchase a new passenger van for the Little Priest Tribal College located in Winnebago.
Next, the “Value-Added Producer Grant” program administered by the USDA is investing $1,150,061 to help 11 Nebraska food entrepreneurs and agricultural producers develop new products and expand current food product lines. Among the recipients of the investment is ELTEE Mangalitsa’s, LLC in Thurston County. The $49,750 grant to Pender-Funds will help the company with the cost of expanding its pork processing a project expected to create or save six jobs, and increase the customer base by 300 customers. Grants can be used for planning activities or other expenses related to producing a value-added product. Funds cannot be used for agricultural production itself or for the purchase of land, buildings, or equipment.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. Independent agricultural producers, farmers or rancher cooperatives and producer-controlled entities are eligible and encouraged to apply. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/ne. Veterans, socially disadvantaged groups, beginning farmers and ranchers, operators of small- and medium-sized family farms and ranches, and farmer and rancher cooperatives are given special priority.
Re-opening Nebraska
The Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL), reported on Thursday that unemployment claims continue to decrease. For the week October 11-17, 2020, number of New Claims, Continued Claims, and Benefits required to be paid were all down. Nebraska continues its economic recovery as we work together to get Nebraskans back to work.
DISTRICT 17 COVID by the numbers. October 17 through October 23, 2020:
Dakota: +71 (2528)
Thurston: +22 (372)
Wayne: +35 (349)
This past Wednesday, October 21, a new Directed Health Measure (DHM) announced by the Governor the previous week went into effect. The statewide changes primarily concern gatherings in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and hospital capacity. The changes for every county in the state concern:
Elective Procedures/Surgeries to protect hospital capacity:
· In order to continue elective procedures, hospitals must maintain at least 10% of their staffed general and ICU beds as reserve capacity to treat coronavirus patients.
· Hospitals must continue to accept and treat COVID-19 patients and must not transfer COVID-19 patients to create capacity for elective procedures.
· Hospitals may also submit a surge plan to continue to perform elective surgeries.
Gatherings Restrictions to slow the spread:
· INDOOR gatherings will be limited to 50% of rated occupancy (not to exceed 10,000). This is scaled back from the previous cap of 75%.
· OUTDOOR gatherings will remain at 100% of rated occupancy (not to exceed 10,000).
· Groups shall be no larger than eight (8) individuals.
· Plans must still be submitted to local health departments and approved for all gatherings of 500+ (1,000+ in Douglas County).
Bars & Restaurants
· Patrons will be required to be seated unless they are placing an order, using the restroom, or playing games.
· 100% of rated occupancy continues.
· Maximum of eight (8) individuals in a party (groups larger than eight (8) will need to split into multiple tables).
Wedding & Funeral Reception Venues
· Maximum of eight (8) individuals in a party (groups larger than eight (8) will need to split into multiple tables).
· 100% of rated occupancy continues.
In a press briefing last week, the Governor urged residents to “Avoid the three ‘C’s”: 1) crowded places, 2) close contacts, and 3) confined spaces.
As always, it is of great importance that I hear from my constituents to effectively do my job as your voice in the Legislature. I encourage you to contact me and I look forward to hearing from you. You can reach me by phone at 402-471-2716 or by email at jalbrecht@leg.ne.gov