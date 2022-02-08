When I was a boy, my grandfather, who was a county ag extension agent, asked me what I wanted to do with my life. I said, “Papa, I want to be a farmer.” While I didn’t exactly become a farmer, I have been regularly asked to lead in the innovative spaces of food production, rural development, conservation, nutrition, and authorities critical to our food and health safety.
Though we often take this for granted, the vastness of our nation’s land, our ingenuity, our technological prowess, our productive farmers and ranchers, along with stabilization policies advanced by Congress, allow America to provide the most abundant, low-cost, diverse, and nutritious array of foods anywhere. Our production ag efficiency is so impressive, we can afford billions of dollars in support to those facing food insecurity, here and abroad. Ensuring our continued ag success, however, means challenging ourselves with fresh ideas.
A novel concept I call “The Farm of the Future” builds upon our robust production ag tradition with advancements in regenerative capacity, precision agriculture, and new options in smaller scale production to enhance revenue to the farmer. As a start, I advanced support for a real-world test bed for the Farm of the Future using big data and better connectivity to increase yields with less input.
By its ambitious breadth and scope, the Farm of the Future requires innovative facilities and programs. We have undertaken a new project, a multi-disciplinary Agricultural Research Service (ARS) center on the University of Nebraska Lincoln (UNL) Innovation Campus. It has a big name: The National Center for Resilient and Regenerative Precision Agriculture. The center will address critical science gaps, develop and deploy regenerative practices, and create decision support tools to generate higher yields, better profitability, and emerging farm opportunity. Nebraskans instinctively know the importance of properly stewarding the incredible gift of our natural resources. The state-federal nexus underpinning the Farm of the Future will enable the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), UNL, and Nebraska farmers to align with America’s leading agribusinesses to improve profitability and conservation and strengthen our environmental security.
While technology is key, the Farm of the Future is about so much more. It’s about reimagining food culture. It’s about expanding ag opportunity to a more diverse range of producers. It’s about inviting more entrepreneurs to play in the ag space. We are seeing this right here in the heart of The Heartland. From feedlot operators deploying advanced tech to track livestock health, to dairy farmers using robotics to expand yield at lower cost, to hops producers crafting multiple value streams from a single crop, to specialty beef growers using Instagram to help customers learn the provenance of their food, to the transformation of a city block into an urban farm, the Farm of the Future is wedding hi-tech with high-touch, bringing the farmer to the family, the rural to the urban, the farm to the table. It’s a tremendously exciting space. I am so proud that Nebraska is leading the way.
