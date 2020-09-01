End of Session Update

When the session convened in early January this year we were all unaware of the challenges
that would soon face us. At the end of March, as COIVD-19 approached, the Legislature, out of an
abundance of caution, temporarily adjourned until a future unknown date. With 17 days left we
reconvened on July 20th and then, on August 13th, the 106th Legislature, 2nd Session, adjourned Sine
Die. All of this was capped off with “The Grand Property Tax Compromise” which includes: a property
tax solution, an economic incentive package, and a commitment to help fund the next state-of-the-art
medical facility at UNMC.
I am proud to have had the opportunity to pass seven pieces of legislation into law this year.
LB1102 was heard in front of the Appropriations committee and was ultimately amended into the final
biennium budget. In an effort to help reimburse volunteer EMT’s for their hard work, this bill allocated
$250,000 to go towards reimbursing Emergency Medical Technicians across the state for their tuition
and training fees. Two other bills were heard in front of the Urban Affairs committee and combined into
a package of bills. LB957 was a simple bill to clarify quorum requirements for cities and villages. In a
similar vein but much more time sensitive LB1003 set into law a method for how a city or village would
relocate in the event of a catastrophic flood. This explicitly allowed such a village to take such action
under state law and will allow the village of Winslow to take steps towards doing so.
Many of my bills stem from the Health and Human services committee as it is one of the
committees I serve on. The first one of these I would like to make note of is LB541, which requires
DHHS to educate citizens of Nebraska about bone marrow donations and allows doctors to inform
patients if they are eligible donors. By increasing knowledge about the registry it is my hope that we can
increase the number of donors and ultimately more lives in the process. LB540, was also passed, and
extends the funding date for a Developmental Disabilities Transition service waiver that helps
individuals with disabilities make the transition from highschool to the next stage in their life. LB956
would help protect the medical providers throughout the state by giving them more time to prepare their
business for changes in medicaid coverage made by the Heritage Health system, this also included an
amended version of my bill, LB955.
Now the interim has begun, during this time I want to hear from you. I would encourage anyone
with any ideas for how to make Nebraska a better state to live, work, and raise a family to reach out to
my office as we begin to prepare for next session. It has been an honor serving the great state of
Nebraska and Dodge county over these past four years.