WEEKLY UPDATE January 2, 2020.
Welcome to a new year and to a new decade. And welcome to Nebraska’s 2020 Legislative Session. As everyone settles into the new year and back into the routines of life, I myself am settling into my “home away from home” in Lincoln, ready for session to begin Wednesday, January 8. Although I spend much time in Lincoln during the Legislative session, I also remain fully involved with constituents in Legislative District 17 by phone, email and meetings and visits when I am home.
My office has been busy and working hard ahead of all that we expect is ahead. As I have mentioned in previous updates, finding ways to provide Nebraskans with property tax relief is at the top of many of our lists and will occupy much of our time and energy right from the beginning of session. Add to that bills that did not make it to the floor last Session, those that are still working their way through committees, and new bills being introduced and you can imagine the abundance of work there is to do.
DATES YOU SHOULD KNOW:
January 8, 2020 (Wednesday) Day One of the session. The Legislature will be in session from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. New bills will be able to be introduced beginning Day One.
January 13, 2020 (Monday). Day Four of the session. Debate of carry-over legislation from the 2019 session will begin.
January 15, 2020 (Wednesday). Governor Ricketts delivers his 2020 State of the State Address to the Legislature.
January 22, 2020 (Wednesday). Chief Justice Heavican delivers the Nebraska State of the Judiciary Address to the Legislature.
January 23, 2020 (Thursday). Last day to introduce new bills for consideration in this Legislative Session.
April 23, 2020 (Thursday). Last day of 2020 Legislative Session.
Any bills that do not see final decisions by the last day of session will not carry over to the 2021 session.
STAY CONNECTED: I have been contacted by constituents over the interim who have submitted ideas for legislation and/or who have indicated support or opposition for anticipated legislation. We have worked together through a few issues, kept tabs on highway work and bridge repairs that affect us in Legislative District 17. I will continue to keep constituents informed through this weekly update, which can be also be accessed at http://news.legislature.ne.gov/dist17/ I invite residents of District 17 to write, email, or call my office to express view about various bills as they come before the Legislature for debate or for consideration by the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, the Natural Resources Committee, or the State-Tribal Relations Special Committee upon which I serve.
NEBRASKA SAFE. On January 6, a number of State Senators, community leaders and interested individuals joined Governor Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson for the Governor’s Proclamation of January 2020 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Over the past several years, Nebraska has worked hard in its fight against human trafficking. In 2011 the state rated an “F” in a nationwide study of how states are dealing with the tragedy of trafficking. Since then, senators have worked with anti-human trafficking groups to pass legislation, the Nebraska Attorney General’s office has increased efforts to train individuals and groups in recognition and prevention and to enforce laws that make penalties harsher for traffickers and furthered awareness to help free victims who often feel trapped in their situation. At the January 6 press conference, the
Governor told us that as part of Human Trafficking Awareness month, the State is launching a new series of videos to raise awareness of the signs of human trafficking and to provide victims of trafficking information about how to get help. Nebraska’s efforts now earn it an “A” in that nationwide study. It is not the grade, but the accomplishment. Working together, we continue to fight to make Nebraska a safer place for everyone. If you need to talk to someone about a situation involving human trafficking, or know someone who does, the national hotline number is 1-888-373-7888.
RECOGNIZING ONE OF DAKOTA COUNTY’S OWN. Near the beginning of the 2020 Session, I plan to introduce a Legislative Resolution honoring Allen Beerman, who is retiring in 2020 after fifty-five years of service to the State of Nebraska. Mr. Beerman was born and raised on a farm in Dakota County, Nebraska and was a National Honor Society graduate of South Sioux City High School. After graduating from Creighton Law School, he spent 30 years at the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office, including time as the longest serving Secretary of State in Nebraska’s history. Following his tenure there, Mr. Beerman embarked on a stellar career of 25 years at the Nebraska Press Association. From being appointed as a Nebraska Diplomat by Governor Nelson in 1993 to being the first civilian recipient of the Homeland Defense Ribbon, presented by Governor Mike Johanns and Adjutant General Roger Lempke in 2003, Allen Beerman has continued his distinguished service to all Nebraskans. Mr. Beerman certainly would be justified in retiring immediately, true to his character, he has agreed to stay on in the position until someone else is hired for the position and to help with the transition and training of that individual. I am pleased to bring the Legislative Resolution to thank and honor Mr. Allen Beerman.
As always, it is of great importance that I hear from my constituents to effectively do my job as your voice in the Legislature. I encourage you to contact me and I look forward to hearing from you. You can reach me by phone at 402-471-2716 or by email at jalbrecht@leg.ne.gov