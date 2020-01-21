District 41 update

The legislature convened on Wednesday, January 8. This first week and a half were devoted mostly to bill introduction, and debate on carryover bills that didn’t get heard last year because they did not have a priority designation. Committee hearings began this week, with mornings devoted to floor debate and the hearings in the afternoons.

Work continues on a package that couples property tax reform and business incentives. As you may recall, the two issues were joined late last session in a compromise effort to get both across the finish line. Toward that effort, the Revenue Committee introduced the property tax component, LB 974, with a press conference in the rotunda lastweek.Five of my fellow Revenue Committee members and I are co-sponsors of the bill. LB 974 was heard by our committee on Wednesday, January 23. In a nutshell, this bill would lower ag, residential, and commercial property valuations, and would dedicate roughly $500 million over the next three years to additional school funding through foundation aid on a per student basis. This foundation aid would then grow annually. Components would be included in the bill to help ensure the additional state aid yields property tax relief. Although LB974 may not be everything that everyone wants, it is the result of an enormous amount of discussion and compromise, and I maintain that it is good for taxpayers and good for education.

Finishing touches are being put on LB 720, the business incentive component of the package. I will describe it further in a later column. It should be scheduled for hearing sometime next week. The intent is to get both of these items on the floor as soon as possible. The speaker has indicated that one will not go forward without the other, and that is my intention also.

This is a short (60 working days) session. Although we’re currently debating carryover, non-priority bills, once priority designations are made, those priority bills will jump to the front of the line. As a result, bills without a priority designation will most likely not make it to the floor in this short session. Each senator can designate one priority bill, each committee can designate two, and the speaker can name an additional 25 priority bills.

I will announce the General Affairs Committee priority bills after consultation with the committee members. As for my personal priority bill, I intend to wait and see how the property tax reform/business incentive package progresses before making that decision. Property tax reform remains a priority for me. For now, it appears that LB 974 is the main vehicle to set us on the path to achieving that goal. But rest assured that I will always be looking at avenues to reduce the property tax burden on Nebraskans.

As always, do not hesitate to reach out to me or my office on issues relating to state government, bills in the legislature, or public policy in general. And be sure to mention where you’re from: responding to constituents is my top priority at the start of every workday. I can be reached at tbriese@leg.ne.gov, and you can call my office during regular business hours at (402) 471-2631.

Tags

In other news

District 41 update

The legislature convened on Wednesday, January 8. This first week and a half were devoted mostly to bill introduction, and debate on carryover bills that didn’t get heard last year because they did not have a priority designation. Committee hearings began this week, with mornings devoted to …

District 16 update

The first full week of this year’s short legislative session brought with it the start of full days of debate and many more introduced bills. Unlike a long session where there is little to debate until newly introduced bills are able to go through the committee process and receive a public h…

Progress with China

This week a number of my colleagues, Senator Fischer and I, had the honor of attending President Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He signing a phase one trade agreement between our nations. While we know there is much more work to be done, we should celebrate what the President and his eco…

Finding 2020 Vision for Nebraska

As the 2020 session begins, it’s important to remain clear-sighted about the most pressing priorities of Nebraskans.  As special interests clamor for attention during this short legislative session, Senators must keep laser-focused on the priorities that will grow our state as we enter a new…

On the verge of a major bipartisan victory

Well over one year ago, President Trump announced a historic trade deal that will benefit Nebraska’s families, agriculture, manufacturing, and businesses: the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The USMCA would replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) while fort…

District 17 update

Your Legislature was gaveled in for the opening session of 2020 on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Two hundred and fifteen (215) bills were introduced in the first three days. As a reminder, bills can be introduced by Senators for the first ten (10) days of session, which is January 23, 2020.

District 16 update

Happy New Year to everyone in Legislative District 16!  I hope you and your families had a terrific 2019 and are looking forward to great things in 2020.  The 60-day legislative session kicked off Wednesday, January 8th in Lincoln with big issues on the agenda for the short session including…

Iran

Several years ago, a colleague hosted a member of Iran’s legislature (the Majiis) in his office in Washington. I was invited, so I went. The Iranian official was cordial, guarded, and politely gave the party line. Our system afforded him the opportunity to travel, meet, and speak. Perhaps he…