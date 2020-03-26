District 40 update

The Legislature was called back into session on Monday, March 23, to pass emergency funding relating to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). An amendment was added to LB 1198, a bill that originally sought to appropriate funding for the restoration of the doors to the legislative chamber. LB 1198 had already received first-round approval from the Legislature. An amendment offered by the chair of the Appropriations Committee, Senator John Stinner, struck the original content of the bill and replaced it with an appropriation of $83.6 million from the Cash Reserve Fund to the Governor’s Emergency Cash Fund, to be used for the fight against COVID-19.

The Governor sought $58.6 million, but the Legislature added an additional $25 million in the event that additional funds are necessary. This amount would transfer back to the Cash Reserve Fund if not needed.

The largest amount of emergency funding, $38.2 million, would be used for Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Public Health local response efforts. It would provide additional funding for personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies to local jurisdictions (including tribal nations) and support to local health departments for staffing, PPE, call centers, and information technology. Veterans Hospitals and DHHS Care Facilities would receive an additional $13 million for staffing expenditures resulting from staff quarantine or isolation requirements. There is also funding provided for lab testing, lab equipment, software programming, and UV light boxes to allow for the reuse of respirators.

LB 1198, as amended, was passed by the Legislature on Wednesday, March 25. Since LB 1198 contained the emergency clause, the bill went into effect with the Governor’s signature.

Senators have 17 days remaining in this legislative session. At this time, I cannot predict when the Legislature will complete its work. When we are called back, our primary focus will be the budget. However, there are many other issues that are still pending, such as property tax relief and the package of bills aimed at resolving issues at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers. I am hopeful that during this break, a compromise can be reached on the school finance/property tax relief bill, so that it can move forward.

Earlier, the IRS granted federal income tax relief to taxpayers by extending the tax filing and payment deadlines for federal income taxes from April 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020. It was announced this past week that the State of Nebraska is providing this same income tax relief to state income taxpayers. However, the Governor did urge those not affected by the coronavirus to still pay by April 15, to help the state manage its cash flow. The governor stated at a press conference this past week that he was not considering delaying the deadline for paying property taxes because these taxes are a very important source of revenue for local governments.

During this uncertain time, don’t hesitate to contact me if my office can be of assistance. I can be reached at tgragert@leg.ne.gov. My telephone number at the State Capitol is (402) 471-2801 and my mailing address is District #40, P.O. Box 94604, State Capitol, Lincoln, NE 68509.

Tags

In other news

District 40 update

The Legislature was called back into session on Monday, March 23, to pass emergency funding relating to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). An amendment was added to LB 1198, a bill that originally sought to appropriate funding for the restoration of the doors to the legislative chambe…

District 16 udpate

I hope everyone in Legislative District 16 and the surrounding area is staying safe, healthy, and encouraged during the onset of COVID-19. It was just two weeks ago that the Legislature adjourned for the weekend, unsure if we would be coming back to work in the Capitol. Over that weekend the…

The war against the virus

It’s hard to believe how quickly the coronavirus (COVID-19) has changed our lives in just a matter of weeks. I am grateful to Nebraskans for making sacrifices and taking precautions to help slow the spread of the virus and keep people healthy. Nebraskans have been complying with limitations …

District 40 update

Many unprecedented events have taken place over this past week. In my March 13 newsletter, I wrote about the Legislature giving first-round approval to the budget bills. Since then, COVID-19 has completely overshadowed everything else. Terms such as “community spread” and “social distancing”…

Key Actions in the Fight Against COVID-19

While the COVID-19 outbreak continues, drastic measures have been put in place to slow the spread. Unprecedented actions such as the closures of shops and restaurants, recommendations against gatherings of more than 10 people, and the canceling of many sporting and entertainment events have …

Everyone can help stop coronavirus

For the foreseeable future, we will all be working to combat coronavirus 2019, also known as COVID-19. As we work together to confront this pandemic, I want to reiterate simple reminders about how we stop it.

District 40 update

COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, has begun to dominate the headlines. To say that events are unfolding rapidly on a global, national, state, and even local level, would seem an enormous understatement. We are in uncharted waters, with many unknowns. But the goal needs to be to reduce the spr…

District 17 update

Today, March 16, 2020, I and other State Senators received news that the Legislature will not reconvene until further notice. This is due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus COVID-19. My office will remain accessible to constituents. Your phone calls and emails will be answered. If staff…

Combating coronavirus update

It is clear coronavirus presents a major threat to the health of the most vulnerable among us, and Americans are rightfully taking steps to protect themselves, their families, friends, and neighbors from transmission. In addition, federal, state, and local governments have taken measures to …