District 17 update

The Legislative Session is one-third complete. This week we began to have debate and vote on some of the Bills passed to Final Reading. 15 Bills were passed and signed by the Speaker. Next stop—the Governor’s office. A number of Bills were advanced from Committees to General File. There is limited time left in Session to actually debate Bills coming out of Committees, so the Speaker has urged Senators to identify priority Bills as quickly as possible. The deadline for committees and Senators to designate priority bills is Feb. 21.
County Extension Visitors: Visitors to the Legislature this week included about 120 members of County Extensions from across the state for UNL Extension Legislative Day. Several from District 17 made a point to stop by my office and speak to me about Bills that affect or in some way touch their members and their mission. The group visited with me about LB1026 which, as introduced, would provide $2.5million for the University of Nebraska’s Daugherty Water for Food Institute. The research and resource extension of the University investigates time-tested, as well as innovative water management strategies with an ultimate goal of determining how to best grow more food while using less water. LB1026 is currently scheduled for hearing before the Appropriations Committee on Feb. 12.
District 17 members from your Educational Service Unit (ESU) community also stopped by the office this week. Stuart Clark and Sarah Hansen, Wakefield and Mary Luhr, Norfolk from the ESU #1 in Wakefield to talk about educational resources for special education, the property tax reform bill LB974, and potential changes to the Student Discipline Act bill LB147. We fit a lot of valuable information into a short time before the session began at 9:00 am and I am grateful for their insight.
A distinguished guest from a faraway place visited the office on Feb. 3. I was pleased to meet the Rev. Michael Z. Holder, Jr., Chaplain General of the Liberian Senate, Liberia West Africa. It is always interesting to me how other governing bodies work in comparison to the Nebraska Unicameral. The Liberian Senate is modelled on the United States Congress, with a House and a Senate. The counties
each have two elected senators along with representation in the House. Our visit was fun and interesting.
PROCLAMATION PRESENTED AND ENJOYED. As mentioned in last week’s update, on Monday, February 3, the Governor signed a proclamation making 2020 The Year of the Eye Exam. Several members of the Nebraska Optometric Association joined the Governor and I as the proclamation was signed. On Tuesday, I was able to join those and other members of the group from all over Nebraska at a lunch. A quite delightful group of members from District 17 invited me and my Legislative Aide to join their table. There were smiles and pleasant conversation and, most of all, talk of the importance of eye health and the commitment of this group to know and meet the eye health needs of District 17 communities.
COMING UP FEBRUARY 20: During the first 10 days of the Session, I introduced LB1167, which would require that members of the public be given opportunity to speak in any meeting that is subject to the Open Meetings Act. LB1167 will have public hearing in front of the Government, Military, and Veterans’ Affairs Committee in Room #1507 on February 20 at 1:30 p.m. Through my years of public service, whether City Council, County Board, or the Nebraska Legislature, I have continued to welcome and value input from community members. It is my strong belief that any elected body that has authority or ability to make decisions about taxpayer dollars should listen to what residents affected by those decisions have to say. In my view, it is not enough to simply consider and vote on what is before us. The voice of the public can bring valuable information to elected officials. Not only about issues and situations that the elected officials may not yet be aware, but also about proposed solutions or ideas that may save taxpayer dollars and improve projects or programs being considered. Hopefully, public officials agree with me and there will not be too much pushback from them at the public hearing. Be sure to let me and members of the Government Committee know your thoughts about LB1167 and public comment. If you want to have a letter entered into the record, it should be to the Committee Clerk before 5:00 pm the day before the hearing. If you want to testify in person, all are welcome to do so. Contact our office and we can provide email and/or mailing addresses.
DATES YOU SHOULD KNOW:
February 13, 2020 will bring leaders from District 17 at the South Sioux City Legislative visit. Attendees will hear from the Governor, the State Chamber, and others in state leadership positions.
February 21, 2020 is the deadline for senators and committees to designate their priority bills for the Session.
February 26, 2020 the Northeast Nebraska Chamber group is visiting the Capitol.
As always, it is of great importance that I hear from my constituents to effectively do my job as your voice in the Legislature. I encourage you to contact me and I look forward to hearing from you. You can reach me by phone at 402-471-2716 or by email at jalbrecht@leg.ne.gov