District 17 update

You may remember that back in July, CenturyLink announced the completion of a broadband deployment initiatives in the Thurston and Pender communities. Now, add Microsoft and Nextlink to the list of companies working to bring broadband service to thousands of unserved residents in rural Nebraska. Microsoft has announced it will be partnering with the wireless service provider to bring broadband service to rural residents throughout the state and the region. More than $40M in federal Connect America Funds will be infused into our state over the coming years, providing rural Nebraskans an opportunity to “bridge the digital divide, which is particularly important for precision agriculture, closing the homework gap and enabling rural business owners to succeed in a global economy.” Nextlink will be bringing an array of technologies to Nebraska, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Oklahoma and Texas. Microsoft’s long term goal is to bring internet to 3 million underserved rural Americans. Partnerships with providers like Nextlink is a way that Microsoft hopes to make low-cost technology more accessible to help eliminate the broadband gap, as well as providing residents resources like digital skills and technology. This is a major opportunity for our state and we are excited that Microsoft is continuing to invest in Nebraska. “Solving the broadband gap will take innovation and investment and we are thrilled rural Nebraskans will benefit from this partnership.”
TEACHING PRACTICAL, CAREER BUILDING SKILLS IS A COMMUNITY EFFORT in South Sioux City! On Friday, September 20, South Sioux City Schools broke ground on a “Student Powered” project involving a partnership with HUD, the city, local businesses, tradesmen and students. Excitingly, local High School students will be working together with these partners, educators, and mentors to build a house in South Sioux. The project shows a community coming together to teach skills that can be translated to future job and career opportunities. Many builders and others in the construction industry across the state are finding it increasingly difficult to fill positions in construction-related fields. With that shortage, students engaged in the project are already finding apprenticeship and internship opportunities. The home built by the students will be sold when completed. Matching students with those skills now will increase the chances they continue to live and thrive right here at home. I won’t be surprised to see one or more future contractor business owners rising from this group. This is a great example of ways we can work together to develop a local workforce and add to the economy. My congratulations on the groundbreaking go out to School Superintendent Todd Strom, the city of South Sioux, and the area businesses coming together to make this project happen. You can catch a video of the ceremony at: https://www.facebook.com/ssccardinals/videos/2433539850302094/ or go to the school district’s Facebook page, which can be found at facebook.com/ssccardinals .
SPEAKING OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, Riverview Surgical Center unveiled its new 50,000 sq. ft. facility on September 24. The team had a vision of a state of the art facility combining medical offices and outpatient surgery opportunities in one location. Goals of the facility include a commitment to leveraging that combination to result in savings to patients from 1/3 to 1/2 of the costs of current options. New equipment, highly qualified staff, a floor that appears to float, and a peaceful view along the Riverfront, all highlight the creativity and ingenuity of people and businesses in Nebraska. The Center has also partnered with a hotel, located right next door, offering a convenient place to stay for patients and their families if needed. Quality, Commitment, and Caring. Better outcomes for patients and physicians means better outcomes for families. That’s the way the Riverview Surgical Center team works, and that’s the way District 17 residents and businesses work together to Grow Nebraska!
As always, it is of great importance that I hear from my constituents to effectively do my job as your voice in the Legislature. I encourage you to contact me and I look forward to hearing from you. You can reach me by phone at 402-471-2716 or by email at jalbrecht@leg.ne.gov