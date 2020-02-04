District 17 update

Thursday, January 30, 2020 we reached a point twenty-five percent through the Legislative Session. New and carryover Bills have begun to come out of Committee, and this next week we will see debate on some Bills that that advanced in the past couple of weeks to Final Reading. The pace has quickened and I expect to continue to do so.
Veterans’ visit: Friday, January 31, was Veterans’ Legislation Day at the Capitol. A number of wonderful groups attended the event and took part in activities including visiting with a number of Senators. Part of the activities included a ceremony that included the Governor signing the document finalizing changing the name of Highway 20 to the Medal of Honor Memorial Highway across Nebraska. Highway 20 stretches across the United States from Newport, Oregon to Boston Massachusetts. 414 miles of the Highway 20 passes through Nebraska from Harrison to South Sioux City. Back in October, I joined the other state senators in Legislative Districts through which the highway passes and signed a letter urging the name change. On Friday, the Governor signed the final paperwork. The Warner Chamber was filled with representatives of many Veterans’ groups. I was proud to stand with those who have worked so hard to see the Medal of Honor Memorial Highway come to be. Thank you to all who serve and who have served!
YEAR OF THE EYE EXAM: On Monday, February 3, I had opportunity to take part in a very important Proclamation Ceremony, recognizing the Nebraska Optometric Association and fittingly declaring 2020 the Year of the Eye Exam in Nebraska. Like many of you may have, I entered 2020 thinking perhaps this would be the year of perfect vision. Then, Dr. David Kincaid from South Sioux City made me aware that the American Optometric Association had declared 2020 the Year of The Eye Exam. So fitting. In Nebraska and all across America, Optometrists provide a vital service for the eye health of us and our children. I, myself have worn glasses since I was nine years old and am pleased to say that we have great optometric services available in District 17. In 2020, I invite all residents of District 17 to pay special attention to taking care of the eye health of you and your family members.
EVENTS IN DISTRICT 17: During the week, I typically attend a number of events. Many are held in Lincoln, but whenever I am home, I also try to attend events taking place in the District. This past week, I was pleased to attend the Chamber events in South Sioux City and Wayne. The 1920s regalia at the Wayne Chamber Banquet was impressive and fun. The Wayne Chamber of Commerce announced annual awards in areas of Most Valuable Patron, Business of the Year, Teacher of the Year and Citizen of the Year. Congratulations to each winner. At the South Sioux City Chamber event, I learned about the great status of businesses in the area and learned more about Siouland Freedom Park. It was wonderful to learn of the fundraising efforts of the Chamberettes and that alumni from Leadership Dakota County have made it their mission to raise $250,000 to complete the interior of the Interpretive Center at Freedom Park. The building in Freedom Park is a museum dedicated to remembering veterans and their contributions to Nebraska and to our nation. The Chamber also made five awards to outstanding teachers in District 17. It is exciting to see so much positive activity going on in District 17.
DATES YOU SHOULD KNOW:
February 13, 2020 will bring leaders from District 17 at the South Sioux City Legislative visit. Attendees will hear from the Governor, the State Chamber, and others in state leadership positions.
February 26, 2020 the Northeast Nebraska Chamber group is visiting the Capitol.
If you are one of the visitors with either group, please plan to stop by my office Rm. 1404 to say hello.
As always, it is of great importance that I hear from my constituents to effectively do my job as your voice in the Legislature. I encourage you to contact me and I look forward to hearing from you. You can reach me by phone at 402-471-2716 or by email at jalbrecht@leg.ne.gov