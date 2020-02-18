District 40 update

The Revenue Committee’s property tax/education funding reform bill, LB 974, was brought out of committee on a 6-2 vote last week.

LB 974 will inject additional state dollars into education funding. By the third year of implementation, it will provide over $200 million per year in additional funding to our schools to provide property tax relief for hard working Nebraskans. It will accomplish this by requiring the state to provide over $2,000 per student in “foundation” aid by that third year.

Under the bill, every district will receive more state dollars than would be available under current law. It will be most impactful in rural Nebraska, in particular for those districts that currently receive little if any equalization aid. Equalization aid refers to state dollars which are sent to local school districts under the current education funding system.

To help ensure that these new dollars to local schools with help to drive down the property tax bills for everyday Nebraskans, LB974 will reduce valuations on residential and commercial property from the current 100 percent of value to 87 percent, and on agland from its current 75 percent to 55 percent. An innovative new form of ‘Transition aid’ will be available to help any school districts that might be negatively impacted by the valuation reduction.

Among other items, the bill contains provisions intended to keep school spending and taxation growth closer to the inflation rate than they currently are. With this, we can ensure that increases in the property tax burden will mirror increases in wages and income for working Nebraskans. The cost of different things go up all the time, but the costs to pay property taxes must never again go up so much more dramatically than the ability of the people to pay them, forcing people to leave their homes, sell family farms, and even declare bankruptcy.

As I’ve discussed in the past, each senator in the Legislature is given one “priority bill” designation, and each committee is given two, to apply to bills. Almost all bills without a priority designation will not have a chance of passing. LB974 was designated as a priority bill by the Revenue Committee. The deadline to designate a priority bill is fast approaching, and while I haven’t announced mine, it will most likely be one in the arena of property tax relief.

As always, do not hesitate to reach out to me or my office on issues relating to state government, bills in the legislature, or public policy in general. And be sure to mention where you’re from: responding to constituents is my top priority at the start of every workday. I can be reached at tbriese@leg.ne.gov, and you can call my office during regular business hours at (402) 471-2631.

Tags

In other news

District 40 update

The Revenue Committee’s property tax/education funding reform bill, LB 974, was brought out of committee on a 6-2 vote last week.

District 16 update

We were able to get a considerable amount of work done in the Capitol last week by moving through quite a few bills that had remained on General File from the last session. These are bills that have not been designated as senator priority bills but did not receive floor debate last year. We …

District 17 update

Your Legislature and my office were tremendously busy this week. Floor debate, Committee Hearings, and groups visiting kept things moving quite quickly. On Thursday, Feb. 13, the Legislature passed nine Bills that were then sent to the Governor. 105 Bills had public hearings in Committees. I…

China’s Chernobyl Moment?

The air pollution in Beijing, China is so bad that it takes years off your life. Some days it looks like fog. As a service to the Chinese people, the United States Embassy implemented an air quality tracking monitor. The Chinese government was not happy.

The integrity of our Constitution

Since its ratification more than 230 years ago, our Constitution has served as the basis of our system of government, framing the rule of law Americans live by today. The separation of powers among the three branches of our government – legislative, judicial, and executive – are specifically…

District 40 update

One of the bills that I introduced this session was LB 770. It authorizes a free lifetime park permit for disabled veterans. This past week, LB 770 was advanced from the Natural Resources Committee on an 8-0 vote, I designated it as my priority bill, and the Legislature gave it first-round a…

Delivering property tax relief for Nebraskans

Nebraskans have made property tax relief their number one priority, and it’s my top priority for the Legislature. Senators are now one-third of the way through this year’s short legislative session, with about 40 days to go. Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers, and homeowners are counting on Senato…

District 17 update

The Legislative Session is one-third complete. This week we began to have debate and vote on some of the Bills passed to Final Reading. 15 Bills were passed and signed by the Speaker. Next stop—the Governor’s office. A number of Bills were advanced from Committees to General File. There is l…

District 16 update

As of adjournment on Thursday, February 6th the 2020 Legislative session is one-third of the way to completion. Each biennium in the Unicameral is made up of one 90-day session and one 60-day session. The first twenty days of this session have flown by and most senators have not yet chosen a…