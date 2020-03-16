District 17 update

Today, March 16, 2020, I and other State Senators received news that the Legislature will not reconvene until further notice. This is due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus COVID-19. My office will remain accessible to constituents. Your phone calls and emails will be answered. If staff steps away, or is out of the office for a time, your calls will be forwarded or sent to voicemail.
Though things seem to be moving very quickly, there is no reason to panic. State and local government are putting measures in place to reduce the spread of the virus. We can do our part, too. Please follow the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to wash your hands thoroughly and frequently, to cough into your elbow, and to avoid large crowds. Be sure to keep an eye on the suggestions being made by your local city government and county health department.
As your State Senator, I am frequently in touch with the Governor as he stays in close contact with leading health officials in Nebraska and throughout the nation. I will be checking in daily with Health officials in District 17, who keep me informed about the activities, health status, and implementation of best practices in District 17. Julie Rother, keeps me in formed about Wayne and Thurston counties and Tiffany Hansen, keeps me informed about happenings in Dakota County.
Businesses are also doing their part. Black Hills Energy has temporarily suspended its’ disconnect for nonpayment practices. Many businesses have encouraged employees to work remotely from home.
We are so fortunate to live in a state with the brilliant minds and abilities at University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) and Nebraska Medicine. Around the nation, they are recognized for excellent work in biocontainment and medical research.
We have been assured by top health officials in the State that there are sufficient tests available for any and all who need to be tested in Nebraska. Your healthcare provider can direct you to the appropriate source should a test be needed.
Please, use this unexpected time at home to enjoy your loved ones, to build up your immune system, and maybe some spring cleaning. Life is always offering up challenges. Together, we will work through this challenge as we have others—together. Together we will come through it stronger; as a people, as a state, and as a nation.
To keep up to date on the latest concerning the virus, visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/covid19.
As always, it is of great importance that I hear from my constituents to effectively do my job as your voice in the Legislature. I encourage you to contact me and I look forward to hearing from you. You can reach me by phone at 402-471-2716 or by email at jalbrecht@leg.ne.gov