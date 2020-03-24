District 16 udpate

I hope everyone in Legislative District 16 and the surrounding area is staying safe, healthy, and encouraged during the onset of COVID-19. It was just two weeks ago that the Legislature adjourned for the weekend, unsure if we would be coming back to work in the Capitol. Over that weekend the virus spread rapidly, prompting state and local leaders to shut down places of work and leisure to help “flatten the curve.” News changes day-by-day and hour-by-hour. Many are working from home, but many do not have that option. I’m inspired, as always in Nebraska, with the courage our people show in times of uncertainty.
A few updates on what’s been happening in the Capitol and outside of it: My office has reached out to the Emergency Management Directors/coordinators of each county in the district. The number of emergency meetings taking place and policy changes being made by the local leaders shows how the communities are coming together. The Burt County Emergency Manager says they are meeting often, trying to figure out how to keep people safe, and that volunteer first responders are the “heroes” as they make the necessary changes to be ready to help. A lot of time is going into this and he wanted to remind the people that proper cyber-security best practices are very important given the number of people working from home. Home internet systems often do not have the same protection as workplace systems, so be vigilant for scams or phishing schemes.
The Legislature will convene Monday, March 23rd, Tuesday, March 24th, and Wednesday, March 25th for the express purpose of passing an emergency appropriations bill. The Governor requested $58 million in emergency appropriations to combat the COVID-19 spread. Senator Stinner, Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, offered an amendment appropriating another $25 million to the fund, bringing the total emergency appropriation to $85 million.
As someone who is very fiscally conservative, I can still say that I’m in support of this emergency appropriation. During times of crisis like this we need to make sure we aggressively combat the challenge we are facing and defeat it promptly. By doing so, we will save lives and put ourselves in a position to return to normalcy as soon as possible. Now is not the time for half-baked responses. This appropriation gives our state the tools and flexibility necessary to adapt to a quickly spreading threat. I worked with other senators to ensure a sunset date is put into the bill, ending the appropriations if they are no longer needed, or allowing them to be extended if the COVID-19 threat still exists past that sunset date. The appropriations will be used for:
- Purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE)
- Staffing, call center operations, and IT equipment
- Staffing for Public Health Divisions.
- Overtime pay for state agencies, expecting to see a 50% increase in staffing needs
- Equipment and staffing for the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC)
These funds are needed immediately and are appropriate for the threat we face. Further, Governor Ricketts extended Nebraska’s income tax filing deadline to July 15th following the federal extension.
My staff continues to work from home during this time but can be reached by email at bhansen@leg.ne.gov and are monitoring the phones at 402-471-2728.