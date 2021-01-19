District 41 update

Today Senator Tom Briese, chair of the General Affairs Committee in the Nebraska Legislature, introduced LB 560, which will establish some parameters for the expansion of racetrack casino gambling approved by Nebraska voters. In introducing this legislation, Briese said, “For the last several years, on the floor of the legislature, and in the General Affairs committee, I have opposed the expansion of casino gaming in our great state. But now, our citizens have spoken and provided us with a clear mandate. They want gambling at racetrack casinos, along with the property tax relief it provides.”
Briese continued on, “It's now our obligation to ensure that the will of the voters is respected. Towards that end, I have introduced LB 560 to clarify and facilitate what Nebraskans have demanded, and provide some parameters for this expansion. This legislation recognizes that the clear language of the ballot proposal brings sports wagering within the purview of the statute, and the parameters established by this bill.”
While LB 560 will allow for online or mobile wagering, Briese explained that “It will require that wagers must be placed while present at the licensed racetrack enclosure, and in the case of sports betting, only from an area designated as such within the facility.” It also prohibits credit card transactions.
Companion legislation, LB 561, contains some provisions to assist the Gaming Commission in fulfilling its responsibilities to regulate and oversee the operation of the new casinos. Briese noted, “LB 561 also contains a streamlined process for implementation of guidance for the licensees in an effort to ensure the will of the voters is carried out in a timely manner.”
Finally, Briese concluded, this legislation was drafted in an effort to ensure that the expansion of racetrack casinos is facilitated as seamlessly as possible. “I believe this is legislation that respects the will of an overwhelming majority of the people, while leaving in place reasonable restrictions to prevent some of the abuses we see in other states.”