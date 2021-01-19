District 41 update

Today Senator Tom Briese, chair of the General Affairs Committee in the Nebraska Legislature, introduced LB 560, which will establish some parameters for the expansion of racetrack casino gambling approved by Nebraska voters. In introducing this legislation, Briese said, “For the last several years, on the floor of the legislature, and in the General Affairs committee, I have opposed the expansion of casino gaming in our great state. But now, our citizens have spoken and provided us with a clear mandate. They want gambling at racetrack casinos, along with the property tax relief it provides.”

Briese continued on, “It's now our obligation to ensure that the will of the voters is respected. Towards that end, I have introduced LB 560 to clarify and facilitate what Nebraskans have demanded, and provide some parameters for this expansion. This legislation recognizes that the clear language of the ballot proposal brings sports wagering within the purview of the statute, and the parameters established by this bill.”

While LB 560 will allow for online or mobile wagering, Briese explained that “It will require that wagers must be placed while present at the licensed racetrack enclosure, and in the case of sports betting, only from an area designated as such within the facility.” It also prohibits credit card transactions.

Companion legislation, LB 561, contains some provisions to assist the Gaming Commission in fulfilling its responsibilities to regulate and oversee the operation of the new casinos. Briese noted, “LB 561 also contains a streamlined process for implementation of guidance for the licensees in an effort to ensure the will of the voters is carried out in a timely manner.”

Finally, Briese concluded, this legislation was drafted in an effort to ensure that the expansion of racetrack casinos is facilitated as seamlessly as possible. “I believe this is legislation that respects the will of an overwhelming majority of the people, while leaving in place reasonable restrictions to prevent some of the abuses we see in other states.”

Tags

In other news

District 41 update

Today Senator Tom Briese, chair of the General Affairs Committee in the Nebraska Legislature, introduced LB 560, which will establish some parameters for the expansion of racetrack casino gambling approved by Nebraska voters. In introducing this legislation, Briese said, “For the last severa…

Choosing to come together

The events of last Wednesday were nothing short of horrific. I am appalled at what I saw and fully support the prosecution of every participant and planner of the uprising. Snap impeachment, however, without a complete investigation sets a dangerous precedent. The impeachment vote may feel p…

District 41 update

Today State Senator Tom Briese, District 41, introduced LB 422, a bill which would reduce the Nebraska state sales tax rate. It would further provide for sales taxation of all non-business services, unless specifically exempted. In introducing the bill, Briese said, “LB422 represents much ne…

Sen. Tom Briese introduces bill to end Daylight Saving Time clock changes

One of the most popular legislative bills in recent memory is coming back for 2021: Ending the twice-yearly changing of the clocks that comes with Daylight Saving Time. Nebraska State Senator Tom Briese, who represents district 41 in the Unicameral Legislature, introduced LB 283 today, which…

Senator Briese's audit of state government

Senator Tom Briese introduced a bill today to carry out an efficiency audit of state government. LB213 would require an outside audit of all state agencies of Nebraska government, looking for efficiencies that can save the state money and improve services to Nebraskans. Briese said, “I’ve in…

The Right Way and the Wrong Way

The actions of violent protesters at the heart of our republic this week were appalling and despicable. I continue to condemn these actions in the strongest possible terms. Our republic remains strong because of our shared commitment to settling our disagreements democratically, at the ballo…

District 40 update

The One Hundred Seventh Legislature, First Session, began on Wednesday, January 6th under different circumstances from other years. Due to the pandemic, families of the newly-elected and re-elected senators were not allowed to sit on the floor, but had to be seated up in the balcony. The Chi…

District 41 update

Nebraska State Senator Tom Briese, District 41, introduced a bill today to guard against meritless lawsuits stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic that could set schools, businesses, nonprofits and government back in economic recovery.

District 41 update

The legislative session will begin on Wednesday, Jan 6. On that day, newly elected members will be sworn in, and the speaker, chair and vice chair of the executive committee, and committee chairs will be elected. What happens after that may depend on the status of the pandemic. Under normal …