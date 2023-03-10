District 41 update

Last week, progress in the Nebraska Legislature continued at a very slow pace, although a major Senator priority bill was advanced on the first of three votes toward passing. Opponents of some bills continued their filibusters of unrelated bills with the stated goal of slowing things down in the body, and allowing as few bills as possible the opportunity to advance.
Discussion last week, however, was mostly on the topic of the bill at hand, and most of that week was spent debating LB 77, the personal priority bill of Sen. Brewer. He represents the largest legislative district in Nebraska, including almost all of the Sandhills, and counties bordering to the west and north of our district, district 41. I heard, via phone calls, emails, and personal visits, from a great many residents of the 41st district on LB 77, and as I remarked on the floor of the Legislature, probably 95% of you were overwhelmingly in support of it. I also heard from a sheriff and a chief of police in the district who were in support of it.
LB 77 is a bill to allow for what some call “constitutional carry,” which is permitless concealed carry by those who are already allowed by law to carry a firearm in Nebraska. This excludes felons, those with domestic violence charges, and those with certain mental health situations. When the time came for what is called the cloture motion - a motion to end a filibuster and proceed with voting on a bill and any pending amendments - the vote in favor was 36 to 10, with 3 senators present, not voting. An amendment was then adopted, and the bill was advanced 36 to 12, with one present not voting. Up next for this bill will be select file debate, which can go up to 4 hours, and a final debate of up to 2 hours on final reading, after which it will go to the Governor for his signature, if successful on the next 2 rounds.
This week, the legislature debated LB 753, a bill introduced by Sen. Linehan at the request of the Governor to adopt the Opportunity Scholarships Act and provide tax credits. As of the deadline for this column, I can’t yet say how the debate for this bill will have gone, but I will update you in next week’s column.
As always, please don’t hesitate to contact me or my office if you have any questions or concerns about legislation in Nebraska. My email is tbriese@leg.ne.gov and my office phone is (402) 471-2631. I always enjoy hearing from my constituents. When calling or writing, be sure to let my staff and me know where you’re from in the 41st district, as messages and emails from constituents always take top priority for me.