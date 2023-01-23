Since my last column, much has happened in the Legislature. The deadline to introduce new bills is always the 10th legislative day, and that day was Wednesday, January 18th. Over 800 bills were introduced, as well as more than a dozen proposed constitutional amendments. Among these pieces of legislation were several components of the Governor’s proposals for education funding reform and tax relief. As part of the education reform working group that Governor Pillen put together, I was present at press conferences for both proposals, and spoke to my part of the package at the one for education funding reform.
The governor’s package for education funding reform includes $1.5 billion in new funding for public schools, including increased contributions for special education funding and $1,500 per pupil state aid, both of which will generate additional dollars for our unequalized rural schools. These additional funds to local schools will be certain to yield property tax relief thanks to the inclusion of a revenue cap on schools. I introduced the cap legislation of the proposal.
My cap bill would only allow school districts to raise their total revenue by 3% annually, excluding special education and bonds. Let’s say for example a school district’s total property tax and non-property tax revenue was $10 million in the previous year. With the cap in place in the current year, their total of property tax and non-property tax revenue could not exceed $10,300,000. If that district received additional dollars in new state aid, their property tax askings would have to be lowered so that total revenue did not exceed $10,300,000
The cap is what I call a “soft cap”, as it provides school districts with the ability to exceed the cap under certain conditions. First, a super majority of the school board could vote to increase their total revenue by between four and seven percent, based on the size of the district. Additionally, a 60% majority of the voters in that school district could vote to raise their own property taxes by any amount. These provisions preserve local control and give the people a say in what they are willing to be taxed to support education.
At the Governor’s second press conference, on tax relief, he announced proposals to reform our personal and corporate income taxes, change the way agricultural land is valued for property tax purposes, accelerate the state exemption for social security taxes, and provide state funding for community colleges to replace property taxes And although I have always prioritized property tax relief, our goal will likely be to provide roughly the same amount of property and income tax relief over the next several years.
As always, please don’t hesitate to contact me or my office if you have any questions or concerns about legislation in Nebraska. My email is tbriese@leg.ne.gov and my office phone is (402)471-2631. I always enjoy hearing from my constituents.