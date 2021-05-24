District 41 update

The legislature wrapped up its substantive work last week. Much of the debate became contentious after the legislature blocked a bill to expand funding for developmental disability services. However, we did manage to get through the priority bills, passing all that had made it to final reading. Included were several of my bills: LB 2 to lower agland values for school bonding; LB 3 (included in LB 528) to provide additional transparency in school revenue; expenditures, and achievement; LB 139 to provide a measure of protection from covid exposure lawsuits for our businesses, schools and health care providers; LB 366 to expand and extend the Microenterprise Tax Credit Act; and LB 561 to implement the gambling initiatives approved by Nebraska voters this last November.
Although additional property tax relief is always an elusive goal, there is some good news relative to two of our property tax relief programs.
The first program is the Property Tax Credit Fund. It was established in 2007, and provides a credit on your property tax statement. In 2018 about $125 million was appropriated to, and dispersed through, this fund annually. That amount grew to $275 million the last couple of years. My LB 930 from last year, which was included in LB 1107, created a statutory minimum in that fund of $275 million annually, plus the gambling revenue that will accrue from the racetrack casinos. Because we had dollars available to do so, we appropriated an extra $13 million into this fund the first year of the budget that we passed this year, and an additional $38 million the second year of the budget. And within the next couple of years, additional money will flow into this fund from the casinos.
The second program is the Nebraska Property Tax Incentive Act Credit. This credit was established in LB 1107 last year. LB 1107 provides a refundable income tax credit based on taxes paid to local school districts. It began with $125 million to be paid out in 2021, with a formula to grow it based on revenue growth. And in fact, revenue growth has exceeded expectations, and because of the formula we put in place, the latest forecast suggests that over $350 million will be paid out under the Property Tax Incentive Act in 2022. This will become the minimum amount for ensuing years, and will likely grow from there.
Even though the Property Tax Credit Fund and the Nebraska Property Tax Incentive Act Credit do provide significant relief, there is much work yet to be done on the property tax front. I will continue to work towards a fair and balanced tax structure in our state that reduces our unreasonable, unsustainable overreliance on property taxes.
As always, I encourage you to contact my office with any comments or questions on legislation and issues facing Nebraskans. My office phone is (402)471-2631, and my email is tbriese@leg.ne.gov.