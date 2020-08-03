District 41 update

The last 2 weeks in the Legislature have seen a flurry of activity, as senators worked hard to get a great number of bills passed in a short number of days. There were some heated debates on the floor and emotions ran very hot for a few days, with contentious issues turning into some personal squabbles between senators on either sides of those issues. With so much to accomplish in such a short time, perhaps this should be expected, but I am always hopeful that cooler heads will prevail and we can settle down to getting the work of the People of Nebraska accomplished.

We have worked toward passing my bill to bring Nebraska tobacco laws in line with the new federal requirements that raised the age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21. This important measure will preserve federal block grants and other sources of funding which come to Nebraska from the federal government - so long as Nebraska complies with certain federal requirements, of which tobacco and alcohol purchasing ages are a part.

As I write this column, a group of other senators and I have been finishing up several long days of negotiations which have been going on in between floor debates. What is at stake is a comprehensive compromise to provide major proposals which are priorities for several senators, as well as for the Nebraskans we serve: a significant measure of property tax relief while preserving the Property Tax Credit Fund, and creating a new system of business incentives to replace the expiring Nebraska Advantage Act. Each of these measures has not shown promise in being able to progress on its own this year, but each one is important to a big group of Nebraskans. The business community has been pushing for a new business incentives program since early last year. In recent months, a growing chorus of urban residential and commercial taxpayers have been adding their voices to the call for property tax relief, which those of us in rural Nebraska have been demanding for years. This demand for significant and substantial property tax relief has been my number one priority since long before I was elected to the Legislature, and will remain my top priority until the goal is reached.

I hope to be able to tell you in my next column, which will be the last one for this short final section of the 2020 session, that those cooler heads prevailed, and senators were able to put aside any personal issues to get critical bills passed for Nebraska. When pocketbooks all across the state have been squeezed to the breaking point by record unemployment and the economic downturn in the wake of the pandemic, it’s safe to say that there is no more crucial time for property tax relief.

You can always reach my office at tbriese@leg.ne.gov or by calling my office at 402-471-2631. My staff and I are happy to help you with issues you have regarding the state government if we are able. When emailing or calling, be sure to include where you are from so that we can prioritize work for residents of district 41.

