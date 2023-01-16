District 41 update

Last week was a busy week at the legislature, with hundreds more bills introduced, a very long hearing on proposed rule changes, and much work and planning going on behind the scenes. I introduced several bills, some of which I will address in this week’s column.
One bill I introduced would call for an efficiency review of all departments of state government. I have always been a proponent of running government like a business, and when you run a business, a good practice is to turn to experts every so many years to make sure you’re getting the most output at the lowest costs for your shareholders. In government, our shareholders are the taxpayers and voters of Nebraska, and my bill would help them to have confidence that government services are being provided effectively, efficiently, and without waste. Lowering costs in the coming years will allow us to provide further tax relief for Nebraska taxpayers, something which has had great strides in recent years - but there’s still a long way to go. At least a half-dozen other states have undertaken similar efficiency reviews, and they have seen the potential for massive returns on those investments. I would guess that a small state like Nebraska could see the potential to cut hundreds of millions of dollars in the next several years, based on the recommendations of those reviews from similar-sized states.
Another bill I introduced would add funds to the Rural Workforce Housing Fund, as well as other reforms to the program. When meeting with stakeholders from the 41st district and across the state, we identified some limitations of the program which I believed would be addressed by my legislation. One issue was that housing which received a small amount of funding from federal or other state programs was disqualified from receiving funding from the Rural Workforce Housing Fund. My legislation would address this, in addition to providing $20 million in additional funding to the program. At a recent briefing for senators and staff on the issue of affordable housing in Nebraska, we heard many stories of folks wanting to move back to rural Nebraska, but finding one house or even no houses for sale. Many other folks in rural Nebraska are dealing with this as well, and the inability of people to move to small towns puts a damper on the ability of our small-town businesses to grow. One of the major issues I’ve heard from constituents, local officials, and small businesses in recent years has been the lack of rural housing.
Lastly, on Thursday the 12th, the Rules Committee of the Legislature held a very long hearing on over 50 proposed changes to the rules of the legislature. The hearing ran from 1:30 PM until nearly 10:30 PM, and I applaud the senators, staff, and members of the public who stayed for the duration to make sure that those public voices were heard. The proposed rule change I’ve heard the most about from constituents has been the issue of secret ballots in the legislature. When a new legislature meets, in odd-numbered years, we elect a speaker and chairs of the various committees. The votes are held by secret ballot, and while the final count of how many senators voted for each candidate is made public, who voted for whom is not. Every other vote in the legislature, from committee votes to gubernatorial appointments to the final passage of a bill, is a matter of public record, and I believe that leadership votes should be no exception.
Lastly, in past years, this column has been available in local papers across the 41st district every other week. I have decided that, in the interest of keeping my constituents better informed
on the goings-on of the legislature, I will be sending this column to our local papers on a weekly basis.
As always, please don’t hesitate to contact me or my office if you have any questions or concerns about legislation in Nebraska. My email is tbriese@leg.ne.gov and my office phone is (402)471-2631. I always enjoy hearing from my constituents.