District 41 update

The legislature has wrapped up most committee hearings, and began half-day floor debate this

week. Full-day floor debate will begin next week. In the meantime, committees are voting on which bills will be moved on to general file. By the time you read this, most priority designations will have been announced. The determination by individual senators, committees, and the speaker as to which bills get a priority designation is extremely important, as bills without a priority designation will likely not reach the legislative floor for debate. Each senator gets one individual priority designation, each standing committee gets two, and the speaker gets twenty-five. Needless to say, there has been considerable behind-the-scenes discussions on the issue of priority designations.

As chair of the General Affairs committee, I’ve designated two committee priorities. One is a package of alcohol related bills designed to help our small businesses recover from the impact of the pandemic. The other committee priority is a package of my LB 560 amended into my LB 561. The amended LB 561 recognizes that when Nebraskans overwhelmingly approved games of chance at racetrack casinos and the property tax relief it will provide, they approved sports betting. It further sets some parameters and limitations around the operation of those casinos.

Negotiations are ongoing to get additional bills to the floor. Senator Geist has prioritized my LB 408, which limits property tax increases to no more than 3% annually. As a result, LB 408 will be debated on the floor of the legislature, most likely sooner rather than later.

I will be announcing my personal priority this week. One of several bills I will try to get to the floor is my LB 79, which would provide additional dollars to the Property Tax Credit Fund. Another bill that needs to get to the floor is my LB 139, which would provide covid-related liability protections for our business, education, and health care community, along with everyone else. I will be working to get these and other bills to the floor. The next couple of days will determine how it all plays out.

Additionally, I’m happy to announce that my bill to expand tuition credits to members of the military reserves, LB 4, was advanced to final reading last week. That means that it has passed 2 of the 3 necessary rounds of voting before heading to the Governor for his signature. If passed, it would take effect 90 days after the end of the 2021 Legislative session.

As always, you can reach me at tbriese@leg.ne.gov or by calling my office at (402)471-2631.

Tags

In other news

Fort Report Column: Should 16-year-olds vote?

Some of my favorite experiences as a Member of Congress involve talking to young people about current events and politics. I make it a point to visit classrooms and spend time with students who come to D.C. through various programs. These groups do a tremendous job of teaching our youth abou…

District 41 update

The legislature has wrapped up most committee hearings, and began half-day floor debate this

District 40 update

The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board met last week and revised the current forecast upwards. The board projected an increase of $204 million for fiscal year 2020-21, $165 million for fiscal year 2021-22, and $93 million for fiscal year 2022-23, for a total increase of $462 millio…

Bill to cap property taxes advances in Nebraska Legislature

On February 26, the Revenue Committee voted to advance LB 408, as amended by AM 371, on a 7-1 vote. The amended version of the bill would limit the annual increase in property tax askings to no more than 3%, with some exceptions. The sponsor of the bill, Senator Tom Briese of Albion, comment…

Another American epidemic

Last month, we crossed a grim milestone. COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in the United States during the month of January, the first time that has happened since the pandemic began last March. But another, less visible killer has been with us much longer than the coronavirus.

District 41 update

Since my last column, a couple of my bills have moved forward. My daylight saving time bill moved out of committee last week, and we had the opportunity to debate several bills on the floor of the legislature on the morning of February 16. My bill to enhance military reservist tuition credit…

Fort Report: Fake meat

Here’s a tweet I wrote this week: “I’ve been in meetings with @BillGates. I respect his intellect and desire for social responsibility by the world’s wealthy. On this idea, though, maybe he should come to #Nebraska and learn a little more. #NoFakeMeat.”

District 40 update

The Legislature passed the one-third mark this week in the 90-day legislative session. The Appropriations Committee also presented their preliminary recommendations for the biennial budget. This provides a starting point for discussion of the various budget actions suggested so far. After th…