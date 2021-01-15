District 41 update

Today State Senator Tom Briese, District 41, introduced LB 422, a bill which would reduce the Nebraska state sales tax rate. It would further provide for sales taxation of all non-business services, unless specifically exempted. In introducing the bill, Briese said, “LB422 represents much needed reform of our sales tax system. It recognizes the realities of our service-based, 21st century economy. Long ago, we were a goods based economy. We are now predominantly service based. This bill ensures that our sales tax system reflects that structural change.”
Briese added, “This bill represents truly revenue-neutral tax reform. It provides that any increase in revenue flowing from this expansion of the sales tax base to include more services is dedicated to lowering the sales tax rate.” The rate, currently at 5.5%, would first be reduced to 5%, and Briese projects it could be even lower. “Depending on the extent of the base expansion, the rate could fall into the upper 4’s.”
Finally, Briese noted, “A structural goal of taxation should be a broad base, minimal exemptions, with a low rate of taxation. This bill represents that ideal.”