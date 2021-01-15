Today State Senator Tom Briese, District 41, introduced LB 422, a bill which would reduce the Nebraska state sales tax rate. It would further provide for sales taxation of all non-business services, unless specifically exempted. In introducing the bill, Briese said, “LB422 represents much needed reform of our sales tax system. It recognizes the realities of our service-based, 21st century economy. Long ago, we were a goods based economy. We are now predominantly service based. This bill ensures that our sales tax system reflects that structural change.”

Briese added, “This bill represents truly revenue-neutral tax reform. It provides that any increase in revenue flowing from this expansion of the sales tax base to include more services is dedicated to lowering the sales tax rate.” The rate, currently at 5.5%, would first be reduced to 5%, and Briese projects it could be even lower. “Depending on the extent of the base expansion, the rate could fall into the upper 4’s.”

Finally, Briese noted, “A structural goal of taxation should be a broad base, minimal exemptions, with a low rate of taxation. This bill represents that ideal.”

Tags

In other news

District 41 update

Today State Senator Tom Briese, District 41, introduced LB 422, a bill which would reduce the Nebraska state sales tax rate. It would further provide for sales taxation of all non-business services, unless specifically exempted. In introducing the bill, Briese said, “LB422 represents much ne…

Sen. Tom Briese introduces bill to end Daylight Saving Time clock changes

One of the most popular legislative bills in recent memory is coming back for 2021: Ending the twice-yearly changing of the clocks that comes with Daylight Saving Time. Nebraska State Senator Tom Briese, who represents district 41 in the Unicameral Legislature, introduced LB 283 today, which…

Senator Briese's audit of state government

Senator Tom Briese introduced a bill today to carry out an efficiency audit of state government. LB213 would require an outside audit of all state agencies of Nebraska government, looking for efficiencies that can save the state money and improve services to Nebraskans. Briese said, “I’ve in…

The Right Way and the Wrong Way

The actions of violent protesters at the heart of our republic this week were appalling and despicable. I continue to condemn these actions in the strongest possible terms. Our republic remains strong because of our shared commitment to settling our disagreements democratically, at the ballo…

District 40 update

The One Hundred Seventh Legislature, First Session, began on Wednesday, January 6th under different circumstances from other years. Due to the pandemic, families of the newly-elected and re-elected senators were not allowed to sit on the floor, but had to be seated up in the balcony. The Chi…

District 41 update

Nebraska State Senator Tom Briese, District 41, introduced a bill today to guard against meritless lawsuits stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic that could set schools, businesses, nonprofits and government back in economic recovery.

District 41 update

The legislative session will begin on Wednesday, Jan 6. On that day, newly elected members will be sworn in, and the speaker, chair and vice chair of the executive committee, and committee chairs will be elected. What happens after that may depend on the status of the pandemic. Under normal …

Protecting students from scammers

America is fortunate to have an excellent higher education system, and is home to many of the world’s greatest and most prestigious universities. During any given year, nearly 20 million Americans are enrolled in public and private colleges studying topics ranging from engineering to busines…

Let’s keep trade rolling

Over the last four years, we have updated our trade relationships and trade agreements at a historic pace. We secured updated comprehensive trade agreements with Canada, Mexico, and South Korea; entered into Phase One agreements with China and Japan that address many significant impediments …