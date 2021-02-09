District 41 update

In the last couple of weeks, the legislature has been holding all-day hearings, an unprecedented move in an unusual year. In that time, a majority of my bills have had a public hearing, and one of them has already taken another step toward passage. LB 4, a bill to eliminate a 10-year military service cap on a tuition credit for members of the military reserves, was advanced unanimously by the Government, Military, and Veterans Affairs committee last week. This means that the bill will have an opportunity to be discussed by the whole legislature. LB 4 is a great bill that will help more members of the armed forces to pursue further education at our University, Community Colleges, and State Colleges.
Also last week, I introduced LB 531 to the Revenue committee. That bill would create a tax credit for individuals and businesses for qualifying contributions to child care programs. What does that mean? That means that a small business in small-town Nebraska, who might otherwise not be able to afford to offer childcare as an employment benefit for their employees, might be able to make the dollars work out by getting a tax deduction to create a program with a local daycare center. This nonrefundable tax credit would be available to any person or business who creates a specific child care program, projects that grow the early childhood professional workforce, or initiatives to make quality child care more affordable to parents. I believe that this kind of unique idea is exactly what is needed by Nebraska right now, for both urban and rural parts of the state. Facing a workforce shortage as we are, it’s important to look at one of the most important things that many people consider when looking at jobs: their kids.
Last week, the Government committee also held a hearing for LB 283, which would move Nebraska away from the practice of changing our clocks twice a year for the beginning and end of daylight saving time. I’ve long heard from constituents every spring who hate the practice of changing our clocks, and they’ve asked me what I could do about it. Last year, I introduced LB 1015 which was functionally the same bill, but it stalled out. So I re-introduced the bill this year, along with a great many co-sponsors. LB 283 would move Nebraska to year-round Daylight Saving Time once the federal government approves a law to allow states to do so. The bill would also not take effect until 3 of our 6 neighboring states passed similar legislation to move their states to a single year-round time. At this time last year, only 7 states had passed such bills, and it currently stands at 13. It’s clear that this is a trend that Nebraska cannot afford to be left behind on.
As always, feel free to contact my office with any comments or questions on legislation and issues facing Nebraskans. My office phone is (402)471-2631, and my email is tbriese@leg.ne.gov.