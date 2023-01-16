District 40 update

I’d like to introduce myself. I am Senator Barry DeKay, newly elected to represent District 40 in the Nebraska Legislature. District 40 consists of Antelope, Cedar, Dixon, Holt, Knox, and Pierce counties. I am a lifelong resident of rural Niobrara, a fourth-generation rancher, and a long-time high school basketball referee. My wife Brenda and I have two children. I am honored to serve the residents of northeast Nebraska in the Legislature.
The One Hundred Eighth Legislature began on Wednesday, January 4. Thirteen newly elected senators and one appointed senator joined eleven re-elected senators in taking the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican. Of the thirteen newly elected senators, Senator Danielle Conrad of Lincoln came back to the Legislature after sitting out four years due to term. The appointed senator, Beau Ballard of Lincoln, was named as the replacement for Lincoln senator and Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers, who resigned after being elected Attorney General in November. The following day, inauguration ceremonies were held for Governor Jim Pillen, Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly, and other statewide officials.
Following the ceremonial activities, in which my family joined me, senators got right to work with elections for the speaker and chairs of the committees. Every senator is assigned committees to serve on. I was selected to join the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, which meets on Monday and Tuesday afternoons, and the Judiciary Committee, which meets on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons. Omaha Senator John Arch was elected Speaker of the Legislature. Senators Tom Briese of Albion and Ray Aguilar of Grand Island ran unopposed to fill the positions of chair and vice-chair of the Executive Board respectively.
Committee hearings will begin later this month and continue through March 24. In the Nebraska Legislature, every bill is referenced to a committee based on the subject matter and is guaranteed a hearing, allowing the public to testify in support or opposition to the legislation. The Legislature will meet as a body in the mornings and hold hearings in the afternoons between January 23 and January 27, hold all-day hearings starting January 30, and begin all-day floor debate March 28.
Bill introduction is allowed for the first ten days of the legislative session. Typically, approximately 700 bills are introduced during the 90-day session. I anticipate the Legislature will discuss a wide range of issues including property tax relief, the school finance formula, constitutional carry, abortion, and the implementation of voter ID, which was recently approved by voters.
Additionally, rules debate is expected to begin the week of January 17. On the campaign trail, I signed on to a pledge this summer by the Nebraska First PAC seeking public disclosure of state senators’ votes for leadership elections in the Legislature. I plan to support a rules change that implements a transparent voting system for committee chairs and Speaker of the Legislature.
I also introduced Legislative Resolution 13 which affirms the Legislature’s support of action to include the names of the Sage brothers of Niobrara and the other seventy-one sailors of the USS Frank E. Evans killed on June 3, 1969, on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in the District of Columbia. LR 13 was co-signed by all 48 of my colleagues and was adopted on a 47-0 vote with two senators unable to be present. This resolution was very important to me, and I plan to use this resolution to urge
Nebraska’s congressional delegation to support federal action to get the names of the Lost 74 on The Wall.
My office was assigned to the 11th floor, and we will join 21 other Senators in the tower of the Capitol due to ongoing HVAC project construction. The general public doesn’t have access to the 11th floor; however, if you are in the Capitol and would like to visit with me, please call my office and my staff will escort you up the elevator.
This year the Legislature is scheduled to adjourn on June 10. During the legislative session, I will be in Lincoln during the week and drive home to Niobrara on the weekends. If I am not in my office, my staff will be able to assist you. My administrative assistant is Drake Jones and my legislative aide is Turner Adams. Drake will answer the phone and is responsible for my schedule and Turner will work on legislation and constituent issues.
I would like to inform you of the Legislature’s website at nebraskalegislature.gov, which contains a wealth of information. Viewers can read the text of bills introduced, search state statutes, e-mail senators, view the agenda for the day, read the Unicameral Update online, and even watch the Unicameral live via video streaming on Nebraska Public Media.
As my first legislative session gets underway, I invite you to contact me with your thoughts and opinions on legislation that is before us. I can be reached at bdekay@leg.ne.gov. My State Capitol telephone number is (402) 471-2801 and my mailing address is: Senator Barry DeKay, District #40, P.O. Box 94604, State Capitol, Lincoln, NE 68509.