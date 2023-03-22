District 19 update

March 15th was the halfway point of this 90-day legislative session. It has been an interesting session so far to say the least. “Filibuster” has seemed to be the word of the day as some senators have filibustered commonsense bills and appointments.
This year, over 800 bills were introduced that cover a wide variety of issues including tax relief, economic development and social issues to name a few. However, due to filibusters on nearly all bills, nothing has been passed into law.
For a bill to become a law, it must be voted out of a committee and then go through 3 rounds of debate on the Floor before the Legislature. If the bill is filibustered, the rules allow 8 hours of debate for General File debate, 4 hours for Select File debate, and 2 hours for the Final Reading.
Looking ahead at the rest of the session, some things will take up specific amounts of time and the remaining time will be left for Senator and Committee Priority Bills. We will need 10 days for debate on revenue and tax bills, 10 days for the State of Nebraska Budget and 5 days to debate clean-up of existing laws and operations of the State.
In summary, we are left with less than 5 weeks for all other bills and their associated debate. However, not all bills will make it to the floor and many bills, including some Priority Bills, may sit out until 2024.
The bottom line is that due to filibusters, many commonsense bills that would benefit Nebraskans across the state will not see the light of day.
I hope this gives you an idea of where we are in the session and the challenges that we are facing.
On a side note, an excellent resource for keeping up to date with the Legislature’s activity is the Unicameral Update website. It posts articles with brief explanations about various bills and events that take place at the Legislature. You can visit this website at http://update.legislature.ne.gov/.
I always welcome input from my constituents in Legislative District 19. Please feel free to follow me on my Facebook page or contact my office directly at 402-471-2929 or by emailing me at rdover@leg.ne.gov.