Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...In Iowa, Monona County. In Nebraska, Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...most of the snow accumulation will be before Noon, with amounts an inch or less expected this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&