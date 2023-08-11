Weekly News–August 11, 2023–Senator Joni Albrecht
County Fairs have finished and school has begun. I would like to wish all students and staff good luck as they begin school this week. Please make sure you keep your eyes open for students and school buses as school gets into full swing.
This week I will conclude going over the Education Committee priority bill LB705 which provides, changes, transfers, and eliminates provisions relating to education.
· LB516 states legislative intent to appropriate $870,000 in state general funds to the state Department of Education to administer the Safe2HelpNE report line, beginning with fiscal year 2024-2025. The amendment requires the commissioner of education to administer a grant program to provide funding for security-related infrastructure projects including surveillance equipment, door-locking systems, and double-entry doors for school buildings. The proposed amendment would transfer $10 million from the state’s Cash Reserve Fund to a new School Safety and Security Fund which would be used to provide the grants. It also requires the department to provide an annual report that includes the number of schools that received grant funding, how the grant funds were used, and other information.
· LB632 prohibits the suspension of students in prekindergarten through second grade unless they bring a deadly weapon on school grounds. This bill also requires school districts to develop a policy that includes disciplinary measures inside the school as an alternative to suspension.
· LB774 makes several changes to the hearing process related to long-term suspension, expulsion, or mandatory reassignment of public school students. This proposal would allow the student’s parent or guardian to request a hearing examiner other than the one recommended by the superintendent and would require school districts to give suspended students an opportunity to complete classwork and homework missed during the suspension.
· LB201 provides a high school graduation requirement that requires all public high school students to complete the FAFSA prior to graduation beginning with the 2024-2025 school year. A student’s parent or legal guardian, or the school principal or the principal’s designee, could sign a form authorizing the student to decline to complete and submit a FAFSA.
· LB585 expands a current requirement that certain school personnel receive suicide awareness and prevention training each year. This bill requires that all school employees who interact with students receive at least one hour of behavioral and mental health training annually with a focus on suicide awareness and prevention.
· LB356 further defines what qualifies as “located in Nebraska” under the Nebraska Opportunity Grant act. This bill also updates a federal definition change from “expected family contribution” to “student aid index”.
· LB648 provides for the development of a workforce diploma program through the Department of Education. The program shall offer adult dropout recovery services, including recruitment and learning plan development, and provide
proactive coaching and mentoring culminating in qualification for a high school diploma to eligible individuals.
· LB698 grants residency and education benefits to veterans of the United States Space Force who enroll in a public college or university in Nebraska.
· LB703 allows Nebraska state colleges and the University of Nebraska to manage the liquidation of surplus property.
· LB708 requires the state Department of Education, the state Department of Health and Human Services, the Office of Probation Administration, and the State Court Administrator to enter into a memorandum of understanding for data sharing to improve educational opportunities for students who are under the jurisdiction of the juvenile court.
· LB222 prohibits a publicly funded college or university, as part of its student application and admission process, from inquiring about criminal history or juvenile court records except as otherwise specifically required by state or federal law or when such information is offered voluntarily by an applicant.
News from Governor Pillen’s Office
Governor Pillen had a phone call the week of July 31st with U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to inform him of livestock losses recently experienced by cattle producers. Governor Pillen is requesting Secretary Vilsack’s help in ensuring producers receive timely and appropriate federal support through existing disaster assistance programs such as the Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP). The LIP provides financial benefits to producers who suffer excessive livestock losses due to adverse weather. All losses or injuries must be documented within 30 days, making reporting of those situations time sensitive. “The weather situation only lasted a few days, but some Nebraska producers were significantly impacted. Connecting affected producers with emergency resources available to them is important,” said Governor Pillen. “I appreciate the time Secretary Vilsack took to understand what our cattle producers experienced, and I am hopeful he will be able to assist in this unique situation.” Governor Pillen urged producers to do their part and report losses to their county Farm Service Agencies (FSA). (“Governor Pillen Advocates for Cattle Producers Following Heat Loss Event”. Laura Strimple. August 4, 2023. https://governor.nebraska.gov/press/gov-pillen-advocates-cattle-producers-following-heat-loss-event)
As always, I invite you to let me know your thoughts, ideas, concerns, or suggestions by calling my office at (402) 471-2716 or emailing me at jalbrecht@leg.ne.gov.