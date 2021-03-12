NEBRASKA IN U.S. NEWS AND WORLD REPORT “BEST STATES” RANKING
Nebraska is ranked #6, a jump of three spots from Nebraska’s 2019 ranking of #9. “This is Nebraska’s highest ranking in recent years in the ‘Best States’ report,” said Governor Ricketts. “We are helping to set the bar in key areas such as infrastructure, affordability, and how we conserve our natural resources.” In overall rankings, Nebraska scored highly in education (#9), infrastructure (#6), opportunity (#10), and natural environment rankings (#6).
PRIORITY BILLS
This week I designated LB281 as my Senator Priority Bill. The purpose of this Bill is to require that public schools provide four hours of body awareness training to students in K-12, and teacher training as a preventative method for helping reduce incidents of child sexual abuse. The State Department of Education will provide a framework for policies which will train teachers, involve parents and teach children through age-appropriate, evidence based curriculum. The goal is that children who are being abused will find a voice, a place where they could safely learn what to do if they need help.
I also requested Speaker Hilgers to consider LB325 as my Speaker Priority Bill. It is designed to provide Nebraskans with the best possible care and protect the welfare of vulnerable populations by certifying they are receiving professional, art-based therapeutic treatment. Also, to delineate the professional title of “Art Therapist” as a distinct and separate mental health and behavioral profession, credentialed by the Department of Health and Human Services.
DISTRICT 17 HIGHWAY PROJECTS
The Nebraska Department of Transportation provided me with a list of highway projects falling within Legislative District 17 beginning in 2021 or that will resume work not completed in 2020 in District 3. District Engineer, Kevin Domogalla let me know that his staff is pleased to assist District 17 Constituents with any highway related concerns they may have. Please do not hesitate to contact the Department of Transportation at dot.nebraska.gov, 402-370-3470 or contactus@nebraska gov.
Highway Project No. Project Location Type of Work
35 STP-35-4(125) Hubbard Southwest Resurface, Structure
57 STPD-D3(107) Norfolk Northeast Bridges
75 NH-75-4(112) Winnebago Reconstruct
129 NH-1: South Sioux City Bridges
NDE SEEKING PUBLIC INPUT ON DRAFT HEALTH EDUCATION STANDARDS
The Nebraska Department of Education released a draft of the Nebraska Health Education Standards this week and is seeking input from the public. I feel it is vital to be informed and contribute to the education of our children. The information collected will be used as part of the standards review and revision process.
State law requires updates to the standards for reading, writing, mathematics, science, and social studies every seven years. The NDE is expanding that effort to review and update standards for each subject area, including health education, every seven years. Once approved by the State Board of Education the standards create the framework for health education in Nebraska. Input from health educators, higher education, and community organizations was used to develop the current draft. Approval for the standards is expected in the fall of 2021.
Nebraska content area standards reflect the knowledge and skills students are expected to learn in a given content area. By setting clear benchmarks for learning, content area standards provide guidance to teachers as they develop learning experiences for students. Standards do not prescribe particular curriculum, lessons, teaching techniques, or activities. Decisions about curriculum and instruction are made locally by individual school districts and classroom teachers.
The draft Health Education Standards are available for review at: https://www.education.ne.gov/healthed/health-education-standards-development/
You can contribute your feedback at: https://nde.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8dI1y2pRSfXlG8R
Or members of the public can submit a formal comment by emailing nde.standardsinput@nebraska.gov.
DISTRICT 17 COVID-19
The number of positive tests reported for the periods March 5, 2021, and March 11, 2021 in District 17 are as follow:
Dakota County +17 (3883)
Thurston County: +26 (1131)
Wayne County: +8 (1076)
As always, it is of great importance that I hear from my constituents to effectively do my job as your voice in the Legislature. I encourage you to contact me and I look forward to hearing from you. You can reach me at 402-471-2716 or jalbrecht@leg.ne.gov.