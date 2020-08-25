District 17 update

Last week, I discussed the Governor’s signature of LB814, which bans dismemberment abortion. After the bill passed in the Legislature on August 13, I spoke on the floor about the hard work of Julie Schmit-Albin, who was at the helm of Nebraska Right to Life for more than 30 years. The Governor signed a Proclamation naming August 13, 2020 as Julie Schmit-Albin Day. A well-deserved honor. Over the weekend, I learned of the passing of this amazingly committed woman after a hard fought battle with cancer. I was privileged to work with Julie and shall miss her. I know many in District 17 have followed and supported Julie’s work. Regardless of where one stands on the pro-life issue, Julie’s dedication and fierce advocacy is deserving of recognition and deep respect. My heart goes out to her family and friends.
Additional time having passed, it is time for a brief recap of a few bills. On Thursday, August 20, I attended a ceremony where Governor Ricketts signed LB1107. As I mentioned last week, LB1107 combined the beginnings of property tax relief, business incentives designed to attract investment and higher paying jobs to Nebraska, and limited funding for the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) NExT program.
The Governor expressed his pleasure in signing the historic bill, his appreciation for Legislators working through much to pass what is a priority for most Nebraskans, and gave a shout out to those of us in the ag and other communities, stating, “I also thank the farmers, ranchers, and homeowners who persisted in voicing the urgent need for action on property taxes. LB 1107 delivers real, significant property tax relief and will help grow Nebraska for years.”
District 17 residents have helped keep property tax relief at the top of my list and I appreciate the many calls and emails of encouragement and support from residential, commercial, and agricultural property owners throughout the four years I have served.
The Governor also applauded the performance-based business incentives in LB1107, and the Bill’s support of University of Nebraska Medical Center’s project that “would support an academic medical facility to help the United States address future pandemics and other disasters,” and “would enhance UNMC’s position as a national leader in medical research and hazard response, which has the potential to create 8,700 great-paying jobs.”
Some other bills passed should also be of interest to residents of District 17.
LB768, which I introduced, was merged into and passed as part of LB944. LB768 harmonized State Patrol passed earlier in the Session. LB768 updated laws to harmonize Nebraska law and references with changes in federal law concerning largely Transportation regulations.
My priority bill LB1186, introduced by Senator Hilgers, passed unanimously on a 48-0 vote. I was pleased to carry the bill that entitles teachers who are injured by a student to be compensated for lost wages from the first day. Protecting our teachers is important to me. Because of my commitment to the principles of teacher safety and maximized learning time for students, I was
disappointed that LB147, which was a response to teacher reports of classroom abuse by out-of-control students, did not pass. LB147 would have given teachers the training and tools they need to de-escalate and restore calm to the classroom.
Unfortunately, LB1167, which I introduced, did not make it out of committee. LB1167 was designed to increase transparency and accountability by requiring public testimony be allowed at every meeting of governing bodies. The bill, received tremendous support at the hearing, with the only opponent being the League of Municipalities. Testimony revealed story after story of taxpayers who were kept from testifying at meetings where officials were making decisions that would impact residents. I intend to re-introduce LB1167 in the 2021 Session.
I attended the Governor’s signing of LB153 in North Platte, Nebraska on Monday, August 24. LB153 exempts 50% of military retirement pay from income tax throughout the State. I appreciate Senator Brewer for introducing LB153 and recognizing the richness and value members of our armed forces bring to our State.
Several bills including LB1140, LB1144, LB1148, and LB1188 address many of the concerns emerging from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers (YRTC) this past year. The bills provide for Legislative oversight of the centers, require plans from each center, and appoints a superintendent to administer education throughout the centers.
Of the bills that passed, the Governor vetoed seven (7) bills last week to protect public safety and support schools in Nebraska. The bills vetoed and a brief descriptions released by the Governor were:
· LB 238 – A bill that would undermine the death penalty and public safety.
· LB 515 – A bill that would undermine the ability of schools to keep drugs out of classrooms and school grounds.
· LB 607 & 607A – Bills that imposed unnecessary and onerous occupational licensing requirements on nail manicurists.
· LB 1004 & 1004A – Bills that would let violent criminals become eligible to get out of prison early.
· LB 1089 – A bill that would mandate all high school students to hand over financial information to the federal government as a condition for graduating.
As anticipated, there was insufficient time left in the last 17 days of the Legislative Session to fully address and discuss meatpacking workers and employers and related issues raised by Senator Vargas’ amendment to LB667. It is my hope, however, that Senator Vargas and the committee will have a hearing in District 17 so that employees and employers in our area can be heard on the topic. I will keep District 17 residents updated on my Legislative website and through this weekly update.
We continue to see decreasing numbers in positive COVID-19 cases in the three counties in District 17. I am grateful to all of those who have worked hard to slow the spread. At the same time, we must all remain vigilent in our sanitation and social distancing practices as schools begin to fill with children again and school sports begin to take place. Nebraskans working together are stronger than ever.
As always, I invite you to contact my office by phone 402.471.2716 or by email at jalbrecht@leg.ne.gov