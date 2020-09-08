District 17 update

The Legislative Session may be adjourned, with state senators not due back until Session begins in January 2021, but there is still plenty happening. I continue to review requests for legislation, talk and meet with constituents and stakeholders, and get out into District 17 as much as possible ahead of harvest time. Moving away from lawmaking for the week, I’d like to let you know about a few happenings at the local, state, and national level
LOCAL
Wayne State College has modified its 2020 Homecoming activities due to COVID-19. Some activities have been cancelled, while others have been re-scheduled for the spring and some are being held via ZOOM meetings. More information about the Wayne State College Homecoming schedule can be found at https://t.e2ma.net/click/e7qmyf/yidf7eb/ie76nab
It may not look exactly the same as in previous years, but Chicken Days Show will be happening on Saturday September 12 and the event will celebrate 40 years of fun for District 17 families. The event will take place at the Wayne County Fairgroundsm 302 Pheasant run, Wayne America. There will not be a parade this year, but there will be fun, fellowship, and fireworks! I am looking forward to attending and visiting with my neighbors. Be sure to say hello!
As most are aware, schools in District 17 and throughout the State are each doing things differently. As will the health departments, my office will be paying attention to the new numbers of COVID-19 positive tests as schools open. It is more important than ever so important to keep your children home if they are ill.
There will be a 9-11 ceremony in Dakota County at Siouxland Freedom. I plan to be in attendance and hope to see many District 17 residents there as well. We should never forget that date in our history. It is important to remember the lives lost, the heroic efforts of so many, and the way we came together as a country to respond to the horrible attack on American soil.
STATE
FOREST FOCUST: Did you know that Nebraska has 1.5 million acres of forest land? Well, it does. On September 4, United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Purdue joined Governor Ricketts and University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green in a signing of an agreement “to promote good stewardship of Nebraska’s forests.” Congressman Jeff Fortenberry also attended the signing. We frequently see Secretary Purdue in Nebraska because of his great interest in Nebraska’s role as an agricultural leader and his support for Nebraska’s commitment to its farmers, ranchers, and it rural lands.
UNEMPLOYMENT: Fortunately, we are seeing new and continuing unemployment claims decreasing, as more and more Nebraskans return to work. We have certainly done our part to protect our healthcare system throughout the State, and it is good to see businesses opening. As businesses reopen, people go back to work. As people go back to work, families and businesses
get back on their feet. Working together, we can each act collectively to help this happen successfully.
Unemployment claims in Nebraska for the week ending August 29 were down 13.3% from the week before. The United States unemployment rate fell back into the single digits in August, as well. The Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) reports it has paid unemployment benefits to over 130,000 individuals throughout the pandemic
I realize the struggle is not over but I am glad to see our State reopening and am committed, as many are, to shop and dine and do other businesses locally to help small businesses in the State get back up and running. For those who found themselves unemployed because of the pandemic but who were unable to return to work before August 1, there may be a bit more additional relief on the way. Federal Lost Wages Supplement Grant Funds may soon be available to Nebraskans who were unemployed due to COVID-19 during the three weeks August 1, August 8, and August 15. The Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) announced last week that Nebraska will apply for the funding and, if approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), those who qualify will be paid an additional $300 in weekly unemployment benefits for the three weeks mentioned. Qualified applicants are those receiving $100 or more in weekly benefits for COVID-related separation from employment. For those receiving maximum benefits under Nebraska’s unemployment law, when combined with the new program, maximum benefits will be $740 per week for the covered weeks, before federal withholding taxes. For more information, log onto the Nebraska Department of Labor website.
MEDICAID EXPANSION is unfolding. Guidelines and rules are in place, additional personnel have been added, and Medicaid Expansion, which was passed by voters in 2017, is ready to roll. Applications for Medicaid under the expansion programs began being accepted August 1, 2020. Benefits under the program are scheduled to begin on October 1, 2020. By September 1, it was reported that Heritage Health Adult Medicaid had signed up 5,218 Nebraskans. Coverage has been expanded to lower income adults 19-64 years old who are earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level. (Approximately $17,609 for a single person and up to $36,156 per year for a family of four). The application process turnaround at that time was approximately seven days. Applications are taken online at www.ACCESSNEbraska.ne.gov, by phone at (844) 632-7633, TDD (402) 471-7256, or in person at any DHHS office
NATIONAL
September is National Preparedness month. “Make your plan today, and be prepared to take care of yourselves for at least 72 hours after a disaster,” is the advice given by Bryan Tuma, Assistant Director of Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). NEMA and local emergency managers across the state are urge Nebraskans to use this month to plan for potential disaster.
I would like to thank emergency managers Deanna Hagberg (Dakota County), Nic Kemnitz (Wayne County), and Tom Perez (Thurston County) for their hard work and dedication to providing great service to District 17 residents.
In the event that these or other local officials and relief workers are not able to reach you or your family immediately during a disaster for whatever reason, it is important to have food, water, and supplies to sustain you and your family until help can reach you. Some items, like a first aid kit may immediately come to mind. But, do not forget batteries, waterproof matches, and water purifier tablets. Director Tuma suggests each family assemble an emergency kit that sustains them for at least 3 days. A thorough list of items that should be included in your emergency kit, as well as specific supplies for businesses, healthcare facilities and schools can be found at www.bereadynebraska.com. You can also follow NEMA on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/nema.page and on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/NEMAtweets for preparedness tips throughout the month.
We continue to work together as neighbors and friends to help keep one another safe. I count it a privilege to live and serve in a state that continues to show we can overcome all obstacles.
As always, it is of great importance that I hear from my constituents to effectively do my job as your voice in the Legislature. I encourage you to contact me and I look forward to hearing from you. You can reach me by phone at 402-471-2716 or by email at jalbrecht@leg.ne.gov