District 17 update

Although the Day of Remembrance of what took place in this Nation on September 11, 2001 has passed, the memory of it is never far from my mind. There is little doubt that life changed for us in America that day. Our sense of security was assaulted, our peace of mind destroyed. At the same time, the acts of heroism and unity of purpose, along with the determination to get back what was taken will also be forever remembered. Each of us remembers where we were when we heard the news on 9/11. We remember the eerie feeling experienced when realizing there were no planes in the air; the horrifying images of the towers collapsing, people running and jumping for their lives; the voices and images of our first responders putting their own safety aside as they rushed in to save lives. I thought of all of this and more as I attended the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Fire Hall in Dakota City. I was grateful for the pause in time to reflect and remember and I appreciate the Freedom Park Committee for investing all that was required to put together the touching and encouraging ceremony.
We have worked hard as a Nation to restore our sense of security. Certainly steps have been taken to decrease the probability of acts of terror from forces outside of our borders. Recently, the threat inside our borders has become an increasing concern. In the last several months, we have witnessed and experienced the reality of terror within. When I consider the rioting, looting, and chaos of the last several months, I am struck by the reemergence of fear among us. This time, citizens fear violence in the streets of our own cities, amidst an unbelievable call to defund the very forces that protected and saved lives on 9/11. Residents fear for their personal safety and the safety of their families. They fear for their livelihood, for businesses they and their neighbors have spent lifetimes building. Most of all, they fear for the future of our country. Unfortunately, Nebraska has not been spared the violence in its own larger cities.
On the streets of Lincoln and Omaha, we have seen angry mobs threaten and attack our law enforcement officers. Just like law enforcement in places like Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Portland, Nebraska’s fine men and women in uniform have had people shout them down within inches of their faces; they have been spat upon, and have had bottles of urine and gasoline, and fireworks thrown at them. We have seen public buildings and businesses damaged and destroyed, looted, and burned. There should be no place for that type of hateful lawlessness in America, and certainly not in Nebraska.
The United States is a land of law and order. Nebraska is too. With that in mind, and to restore peace of mind in Nebraska residents, I am working with stakeholders across the state on a piece of legislation I currently call the First Responder and Public Protection Act. Discussions with stakeholders began, of course, in District 17. The discussions with others within the District and
throughout the state will continue right up until the legislation is debated and voted on in the next Legislative Session.
Others increasingly putting aside their personal safety in recent years are our public school teachers. I not only stand behind law enforcement but I also stand behind giving our teachers the tools necessary to help them protect themselves and protect the children we entrust to their care. A few years ago, over 7,000 teachers submitted stories of assaultive and out-of-control students causing injury and chaos in the classroom. They reported being forced to clear the room of other students rather than remove the disruptive student to provide maximum learning time to the others. They reported personal assaults and reported being unauthorized to intervene to prevent the assaults on other students. These teachers requested help from lawmakers. My priority bill LB1186 and Senator Groene’s LB147 were appropriate responses to their requests for help.
Thankfully, LB1186 passed. LB1186 requires that school districts compensate teachers from day one for injuries they experience resulting from assault by a student. That is one way we take care of our teachers.
Tragically, LB 147 did not pass. LB147 would have given teachers the ability to remove out-of-control students from the classroom, given teachers the authority to intervene for the protection of other students, and would have provided de-escalation training to help them do both. I have to admit that I was taken aback when State Senators, who were supported by the teachers’ union, refused to give these 7,000 plus teachers the tools needed to protect themselves. Tools needed to protect other students, to restore calm to the classroom, and to maximize the learning time of all students. Our teachers deserve better. I fully supported LB147 and will continue to be in full support of giving teachers these tools when the bill comes to the floor again.
Locally, it is great to see our State reopening. All counties in District 17 entered Phase 4 of the State’s reopening plan on Monday, September 14, 2020. I attended Chicken Days over the weekend and received a number of questions about the particulars of Phase 4. In Phase 4, restrictions are removed from the Directed Health Measures (DHMs), with the guidance provided to bars and restaurants under the DHM still in effect and recommended for use by establishment. The same is true for Childcare Facilities, churches, gyms, fitness or health clubs, salons, spas, massage therapy services, tattoo parlors, and wedding and funeral reception venues..
Indoor gatherings are limited to 75% of rated occupancy and outdoor gatherings may take place at 100% of rated occupancy. Social distancing of six (6) feet separation between groups remains
in guidance and plans to reopen or expand to capacities must be submitted to the local health department and approved for indoor and outdoor locations that hold 500 or more individuals.
District 17 saw some exciting times this past week and our district has much to look forward to.
On Thursday, I attended the groundbreaking of the Northeast Community College NEXUS Ag Facilities Project in Norfolk. The project includes a new veterinary technology clinic, classrooms, and a large farm animal handling facility. It is good to see Northeast Nebraska expanding the campus. The project provides wonderful opportunities for our young women and men to expand their choices for careers in Nebraska.
On Friday, September 18, Governor Ricketts will make remarks at the ACE Hardware Grand Opening on Dearborn St. in Wayne. I am looking forward to attending and extending my congratulations.
This past Saturday, it was great to see people come out and enjoy the great weather for the 40th Annual Chicken Days event sponsored by Wayne Area Economic Development (WAED). The event was held at the Wayne County Fairgrounds. Even without a parade, it was a great success and fun was had by all, enjoying everything from decorated businesses in the morning, a car show, the farmers market, performances by the Wayne State College band, the Chicken Toss, the Chicken Dale’s float and lots of food and other fun all the way up to the nighttime fireworks show. Congratulations on 40 years!
As always, it is of great importance that I hear from my constituents to effectively do my job as your voice in the Legislature. I encourage you to contact me and I look forward to hearing from you. You can reach me by phone at 402-471-2716 or by email at jalbrecht@leg.ne.gov