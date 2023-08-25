District 17 update

Now that school has begun, the end of summer is approaching as we get ready to enjoy Labor Day. Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers.
The holiday is rooted in the late nineteenth century, when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity, and well-being. (“History of Labor Day”. August 23, 2023. U. S. Department of Labor. https://www.dol.gov/general/laborday/history) Many of you will take the time to celebrate with trips to the lake, barbecues, time with family and friends, and taking time to relax. Remember to enjoy the day and stay safe as you celebrate.
The Support Our Schools petition drive to repeal LB753, Opportunity Scholarships Act has until August 30th to submit the required number of signatures to get this on the November, 2024 ballot for a vote. According to the Keep Kids First website, “a repeal of the Opportunity Scholarships Act would be catastrophic for parents and kids who need more education flexibility. This program creates a tax credit scholarship program for students from lower-income families, students with special needs, students who experience bullying, students from military families, students in foster care, and students who are denied option enrollment. A repeal takes this all away.” (“Why Decline to Sign?”. Keep Kids First Decline to Sign. August 23, 2023. www.keepkidsfirstnebraska.com) If you feel that you signed this petition in error, you can go to www.keepkidsfirstnebraska.com and find out how to remove your name from the petition.
Thursday, August 24th, Governor Pillen hosted his first meeting of the Property Tax Working Group. This was the first of four meetings scheduled during interim. I was tasked to be a member of this working group along with Governor Pillen (chair), members of the Governor’s Policy and Research team, a number of senators, League of Nebraska Municipalities, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Omaha Chamber of Commerce, Nebraska Association of County Officials, Nebraska Cattlemen, Nebraska Farm Bureau, Nebraska Realtors Association, and Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce and many business leaders throughout the state of Nebraska. We are studying the history of valuations in Nebraska, discussing the vision and goals for this working group, identifying the problem and coming up with possible solutions to be sent to the Legislature in the upcoming session.
I want to encourage you all to drive safely as farmers are beginning the process of harvesting hay and moving farm equipment. Over the past several weeks, there have been several accidents in Nebraska where vehicles have driven into farm equipment and people have been killed. School is now in session as well so there is extra traffic with school buses and student drivers out on the roads in the morning and afternoon. Taking extra time to get where you are going, being aware of traffic on the roads, and using defensive driving skills is always a good idea while traveling the roads of Nebraska.
As always, I invite you to let me know your thoughts, ideas, concerns, or suggestions by calling my office at (402) 471-2716 or emailing me at jalbrecht@leg.ne.gov.