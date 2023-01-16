Happy New Year from Lincoln, NE. Last week the 108th session began with voting for Committee Chairs where I was selected to be the Chair of Committee on Committees. This is a position where I oversee Standing Committees and the members from the three caucuses to fill those committees. There was much discussion and debate over these committee assignments, but the final report was approved by the Legislature. I will be serving on the Revenue, Education, and State-Tribal Relations Committees and am Vice Chair on the Education Committee.
I would like to congratulate Taylor Nelson from Jackson, NE for being recognized as one of America’s Best Young Farmers and Ranchers. He is seeking solutions that will lead to greater farming efficiency with technology to get work done faster, better, and with fewer workers. I watched a video of him demonstrating on a John Deere Autonomous tractor which, through GPS and other technology, operates remotely without a driver. Congratulations again, Taylor.
This week I held a press conference to unveil pro-life legislation which I plan to introduce next week in the Nebraska Legislature called the Nebraska Heartbeat Act. I was joined by a physician, a national expert on embryology, and a leader of one of Nebraska’s largest pregnancy help organizations. Other members who attended my press conference were Nebraska Right to Life, Nebraska Family Alliance, Nebraska Catholic Conference, and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. Statewide polling states that most Nebraskans prefer a heartbeat bill and reject extreme policies. We understand that abortion stops a beating heart. Every woman and child deserves love. We envision a Nebraska where every life is celebrated, valued, and protected.
One of the other bills I plan to introduce next week is the Pregnancy Help Act. This act will give a tax credit to those who donate money to help Pregnancy Help Organizations such as ASSURE and other Crisis Pregnancy Centers. Pregnancy Help Organizations are available to help those who find themselves pregnant and don’t know what to do or where to turn. These organizations help women at all stages of pregnancy and even after the baby is born by providing baby supplies, job training, helping find a place to live, and even a vehicle.
It has been a busy first eight days of session. There is much work ahead of us to be done and I look forward to working together to keep Nebraska STRONG.
As always, I invite you to let me know your thoughts, ideas, concerns, or suggestions by contacting me by calling (402) 471-2716 or emailing me at jalbrecht@leg.ne.gov.