District 17 update

As promised, here are the Directed Health Measures (DHM) effective June 1 to June 30, 2020. There are differences between guidelines applicable to Dakota versus Thurston and Wayne Counties.
DAKOTA COUNTY will move into Phase I of the state’s re-opening plan on June 1. Starting June 1, Dakota County will be subject to the following guidelines:
GATHERINGS: Gatherings of more than ten (10) people (excluding staff at businesses) are prohibited;
-venues such as fitness centers/clubs, gymnasiums, gyms, health clubs, and health spas, shall also limit to ten (10) people or less AND ensure that a minimum distance of six ( 6) feet be maintained between all patrons.
BARS & RESTAURANTS:
- Liquor, beer, and wine sales are restricted to carry-out sales and delivery only, to the extent permitted by law. No onsite consumption is permitted.
- Food and beverage sales at restaurants, bars, taverns, private clubs, and any dine-in establishments are restricted to carry-out, drive-through, and delivery only.
- Self-service buffets and self-service food bars are prohibited. Lines for carry-out and drive-through establishments must maintain social distancing guidelines.
SCHOOLS:
- All elementary and secondary schools-public, private, and parochial must continue to cease all in-person instruction, and all extra-curricular activities except for: remote learning, child care services, meal distribution, distribution of educational materials and supplies, general building or physical plant operations and maintenance, and residential services may be continued as needed or necessary.
BEAUTY/NAIL SALONSM BARBERSM MASSAGE/BODY ART FACILITIES
- Beauty/nail salons, barber shops, massage therapy services, tattoo parlors/studios may open, but must use masks, or other item to cover an individual's mouth and nose, for all staff, practitioners and patrons.
DAYCARE AND CHILD CARE FACILITIES: may not exceed the lessor of the current license limit or 15 children per room/space. Statutory and regulatory staff-to-child ratio requirements are still applicable and enforceable.
THURSTON & WAYNE COUNTIES move into Phase 2 on June 1, 2020:
BARS & RESTAURANTS
– Restaurants remain open for dine-in and Bars, Bottle Clubs, and Gentlemen’s Clubs can reopen.
-Patrons will be required to be seated while on premise unless they are placing an order or using the restroom.
-Limited to 50% of rated occupancy maximum at a time.
-Six (6) feet separation between seating of different parties.
-Six (6) feet of separation between entertainers, performers, dancers, and patrons.
-Maximum of six (6) individuals in a party (groups larger than six (6) will need to split into multiple tables).
-Food may not be consumed at bar seating.
-Games such as pool, darts, arcade games, etc. are prohibited.
- Self-service buffets and self-service food bars are prohibited. Lines for carry-out and drive-through establishments must maintain social distancing guidelines;
CHILD CARE FACILITIES
- Will remain at not more than 15 children per room/space.
- All other state provisions, statutes, and regulations, including child to staff ratios, still apply.
GATHERINGS
- Limited to the greater of 25 people (excluding staff) or 25% of rated occupancy (not to exceed 3,000) for gatherings held at Indoor or Outdoor Arenas, Indoor or Outdoor Auctions, Stadiums, Tracks, Fairgrounds, Festivals, Zoos, Auditoriums, Large Event Conference Rooms, Meeting Halls, Indoor Theaters, Libraries, Swimming Pools, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space.
-Groups shall be no larger than six (6) individuals and each group separated by six (6) feet
-Parades, carnivals, midways, dances and street dances, and beer gardens are prohibited through June 30 and may be extended.
-Parades where patrons remain in their vehicles and the public does not line the streets are permitted.
-Dance recitals are permitted but must follow the gathering requirements.
-Drive-in movie theaters may open at full capacity as long as patrons remain in/on their vehicles while viewing the movie and congregating at concession and restroom areas are not permitted.
-Plans for reopening must be submitted to the local health departments and approved for all indoor and outdoor locations/venues that hold 500 or more individuals The reopening plan must contain planned number of guests, how the location will meet social distancing guidelines, and sanitation guidelines.
GYMS, FITNESS CENTERS/CLUBS, HEALTH CLUBS & HEALTH SPAS:
- Will be limited to the greater of 25 people (excluding staff) or 50% of rated occupancy.
-Must ensure a minimum distance of six (6) feet be maintained between all patrons.
SALONS, BARBER SHOPS, MASSAGE/TATOO/BODY ART FACILITIES:
– Will be limited to the greater of 25 people (excluding staff) or 50% of rated occupancy.
– Chairs/stations must remain at least six (6) feet apart.
– Both workers and patrons are still required in the Directed Health Measure (DHM) to wear masks at all times.
- An exception will be made for services provided by estheticians. Patrons will be permitted to remove their mask while receiving services directly. The mask must be worn by the patron at all other times while on the premise.
WEDDING & FUNERAL RECEPTION VENUES:
-Limited to the greater of 25 people (excluding staff) or 50% of rated occupancy.
- Six (6) feet separation between seating of different parties.
- Maximum of six (6) individuals in a party (groups larger than six (6) will need to split into multiple tables).
- Self-serve buffets and salad bars are prohibited. Venue staff must serve food directly to all individuals.
- No dances or other social events that require guests to gather outside of their respective tables are permitted.
STATEWIDE:
TRAVEL QUARANTINE: All individuals returning from international travel only will be required to quarantine upon returning to Nebraska for 14 days. The restriction will not apply to individuals traveling in connection with military service or in connection with employment at a health care facility.
SPORTS: Team sports have been categorized by contact level (contact, limited-contact, non-contact) based on guidance from the April 2008 American Academy of Pediatrics Classification of Sports According to Contact. These categories will used for determining the opening of different team sports
- Limited and Non-contact team sports including baseball, softball, and volleyball practices may begin June 1.
- Limited and Non-contact team sports including baseball, softball, and volleyball games may begin June 18.
- Rodeo events may also begin starting June 1.
- Rodeos are permitted to follow Gatherings DHM requirements.
- Contact sports like basketball, tackle football, soccer, wrestling, etc. remain prohibited.
SCHOOLS: School gyms and weight rooms are permitted to follow gyms, fitness centers/clubs, health clubs, and health spas DHM requirements.
FAIRS & LIFESTOCK SHOWS/EVENTS
Guideline documents have been created for county fair officials and livestock show managers to use as they work to determine what 2020 events might look like. Guidelines can be found at the Nebraska Department of Agriculture site www.nda.nebraska.gov/COVID-19.
ASSISTANCE
On Monday, May 18, President Trump announced $16 billion in direct payments to farmers and ranchers to mitigate damages including depopulation through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). Eligible Ag producers may start to sign up for the payments on May 26, 2020. For more information about eligibility, go to the website www.necattlemen.org
Food Banks may be eligible for grants to obtain greater refrigeration and freezer capacity is available. Grants of up to $4,000 per Food Bank can be applied for before the June 22, 2020 deadline. Applications and information can be accessed at becomeafan.org or by calling 402.421.4472.
As always, I invite you to let me know your thoughts, ideas, concerns, or suggestions by contacting me at jalbrecht@leg.ne.gov or by calling my office at 402.471.2716.