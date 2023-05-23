Memorial Day will be celebrated on May 29, 2023, in towns and cities all across Nebraska. Memorial Day is an American holiday honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries, holding family gatherings, and participating in parades. Unofficially, it marks the beginning of the summer season. (“Memorial Day”. (2023, April 9). History.com. https://www.history.com/topics/holidays/memorial-day-history) I would like to take this opportunity to thank those who have served our country by serving in the military. We honor those who gave up their lives for the freedoms that we currently enjoy.
As we finished up this week, we are down to 9 days remaining in this 90 day session with much remaining to do. We did pass the budget which is our main duty as state senators.
Bill Updates
· LB727–Change provisions relating to the sales and use tax exemption on purchases by the state and other public entities–This bill is one of the Revenue Committee’s priority bills. Under a Revenue Committee amendment, a nonprofit’s purchases would qualify for the exemption if the governmental unit’s expenditure toward the project is paid in whole or in part with redevelopment bonds. This amendment also added provisions of 20 other bills that Senator Linehan said are either noncontroversial “fixes” to existing tax-related measures or new proposals intended to grow Nebraska’s economy. The amendment included LB74 sponsored by Senator Linehan; LB96 sponsored by Senator Slama; LB100 sponsored by Senator Erdman; LB118 sponsored by Senator Brandt; LB165 sponsored by Senator von Gillern; LB180 sponsored by Senator Brandt; LB300 sponsored by Senator Linehan; LB344 sponsored by Senator Armendariz; LB384 sponsored by Senator Bostar; LB407 sponsored by Senator Linehan; LB447 sponsored by Senator Bostar; LB491 sponsored by Senator von Gillern; LB495 sponsored by Senator Briese; LB580 sponsored by Senator Holdcroft; LB584 sponsored by Senator Hughes; LB692 sponsored by Senator Linehan; LB697 sponsored by Senator Conrad; LB704 sponsored by Senator Murman; LB706 sponsored by Senator Moser; and LB732 sponsored by Senator Bostar. Senator Linehan then introduced an additional amendment that would allow cities to use turnback funds to repair or replace eligible convention center facilities. This amendment included provisions of five other bills. These bills were LB623 sponsored by Senator McDonnell; LB4 sponsored by Senator Sanders; LB529 sponsored by Senator Hansen; LB97 sponsored by Senator Clements; and LB577 sponsored by Senator John Cavanaugh. After adopting the amendments to LB727, the bill advanced to select file on a vote of 44-0. (“Revenue omnibus bill that includes retail tax break advances”. Unicameral Update. May 17, 2023. http://update.legislature.ne.gov/?p=34348)
· LB574–Let Them Grow Act–This bill was on Final Reading that would ban “gender-altering” procedures for minors in Nebraska was modified and expanded to include a 12-week abortion ban after senators voted to return it to Select File
on Tuesday, May 16th. Senators voted to return the bill to Select File to consider the 12-week ban on abortion in Nebraska. The amendment would retain the ban on gender-affirming surgeries for individuals under age 19, but regulations around the use of hormone therapy and puberty blockers for minors would be established by the state’s chief medical officer and the state Department of Health and Human Services. The amendment would also allow individuals who began receiving gender affirming care prior to the bill’s effect date to continue treatment. After several hours of discussion, Senator Kauth called for cloture which was adopted 33-14. This forced a vote on the amendment and LB574. Senators then voted 33-15 to adopt the Hansen amendment and advanced LB574 to final reading on a vote of 33-14. This bill was debated on Final Reading on Friday, May 18th. After two hours of debate, Senator Kauth called for cloture and the vote was 33-15 to cease debate. The bill was then passed on a vote of 33-15 and sent to Governor Pillen’s desk where he will sign it into law next week. (“Ban on gender-altering procedures expanded to include abortion restrictions, returned to final reading”. Unicameral Update. May 18, 2023. http://update.legislature.ne.gov/?p=34361)
We spent Wednesday and Thursday doing the Final Reading of the budget bills (LB813e, LB815e, LB816e, LB799e, LB814e, LB818e, and LB282e). They were passed and sent to Governor Pillen’s office for his signature.
On May 4th, Governor Pillen signed a proclamation stating May is Mental Health Awareness Month. The proclamation states “Nebraska stands with our community members who live with mental health challenges, especially children and their families. Mental Health Awareness Month provides an opportunity to increase public knowledge of the importance of mental health and to promote the identification and treatment of mental health challenges. We must strive to make sure that all individuals affected by mental health challenges know that they are not alone. There is HOPE and there is HELP. Citizens, public, and private institutions, government agencies, and communities across Nebraska support efforts increasing awareness and understanding of mental illness and substance use disorders, and the need for appropriate and accessible services for all people with mental health conditions.”
If you are struggling, I encourage you to find help. There are many resources available to help you. You can call 1-800-662-HELP to reach the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. SAMHSA National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. (https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline)
As always, I invite you to let me know your thoughts, ideas, concerns, or suggestions by contacting me by calling (402) 471-2716 or emailing me at jalbrecht@leg.ne.gov.