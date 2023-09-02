This week I would like to begin sharing with you portions of LB227 which requires the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to provide Medicaid reimbursement to a hospital at 100% of the statewide average nursing facility per diem rate if a Medicaid enrollee has been admitted as an inpatient to the hospital; is eligible for discharge after receiving care in such hospital; requires a nursing facility level of care upon discharge; and is unable to be transferred to a nursing facility due to a lack of available beds or requires a public guardian but one is unable to be appointed.
This bill was the Health and Human Services Committee priority bill and ended up having over 20 bills amended into it. Over the next several weeks, I will be sharing what is in this bill.
· LB434 requires DHHS to enroll long-term care hospitals in Nebraska as providers eligible to receive Medicaid funding. No later than July 1, 2023, DHHS shall submit a state plan amendment or waiver to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide coverage under the Medicaid program for long-term acute care hospitals.
· LB219 requires DHHS to provide for rebasing inpatient interim per diem rates for critical access hospitals. DHHS shall rebase the rates every two years and the most recent audited Medicare cost report shall be used as the basis for the rebasing process within 90 days after receiving the cost report.
· LB590 increases the standard of need for eligible aged, blind, and disabled persons from at least $60 to $75 per month for a personal needs allowance if they reside in an alternative living arrangement. The personal needs allowance–which can be used for items such as greeting cards, postage, toiletries, and cell phone bills–has not increased since 2015. Increasing the allowance for individuals in nursing homes, long-term care, and assisted living facilities will help residents maintain a level of independence and dignity.
· LB517 requires DHHS to implement a pilot program to facilitate the transfer of patients with complex health needs from eligible acute care hospitals to appropriate post-acute care settings. The amendment also states legislative intent to appropriate $1 million to carry out the pilot program. Senator Hansen, chairperson of the committee, said the underlying bill and amendment would address an issue facing hospitals across the state–patients who can’t be moved from acute health care facilities to more appropriate facilities for a variety of reasons.
· LB345 defines palliative care as specialized medical care for people living with a serious illness that carries a high risk of mortality or negatively impacts quality of life. Palliative care is a team-based approach to care or treatment, providing essential support at any age and stage of a serious illness and can be provided across care settings and along with curative treatment. The goal of palliative care is to improve quality of life for both the patient and the patient’s family or care partner.
· LB402 specifies that the definition of a home health agency does not include a person or entity that engages only in social work practice.
· LB357 increases the maximum monthly support allowable under the Disabled Persons and Family Support Act from $300 to a maximum of $400 for eligible individuals and from $150 to $200 for an additional disabled family member.
· LB123 requires behavior analysts to obtain a credential under the Uniform Credentialing Act and creates a Board of Behavior Analysts to establish licensure standards and adopt a code of conduct.
(Portions of this taken from “Medicaid reimbursement bill expanded, advanced”. Unicameral Update. April 17, 2023. http://update.legislature.ne.gov/?p=34151)
Update from Governor Pillen’s office
On Friday, August 25th, Governor Pillen announced that payments to Nebraska cattle producers who have suffered weather-related losses, will be compensated at a higher rate. Governor Pillen thanked Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack for answering his call to boost the livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) payment rate, in response to his urgent request on behalf of Nebraska cattle producers.
As a result of the adjustment, the LIP payment increased from $1,244 per head to $1,618, an increase of $374 per head, The LIP is administered by the U. S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA). It provides assistance to producers who experience excessive livestock losses, usually due to adverse weather events.
The updated LIP payment rate is effective immediately and will be applied retroactively to January 1, 2023, for all eligible causes of loss including excessive heat, tornado, winter storms, and other qualifying adverse weather events. Producers who have already received LIP payments for losses this calendar year will receive an additional payment, if applicable, commensurate with the updated rate. Details about eligibility and payment rates are available on the most recent LIP fact sheet.
Governor Pillen continues to urge producers to do their part and report losses to their county FSA offices. Losses that occurred within the past month should be reported as soon as possible. A notice of loss is required to be documented and reported to the local FSA within 30 days of the loss becoming apparent.
“While there is no way to get a complete accounting of how many cattle were lost this summer, this rate increase will go a long way toward helping producers recover,” said Governor Pillen. “At the time this weather event occurred, animals were ready for market, which means they were more valuable. Owners are deserving of a higher rate of compensation.” (Strimple, Laura. “USDA Answers Gov. Pillen’s Call to Boost Producer LIP Payment Rate.” Governor Pillen Press Release. 25 August, 2023. https://governor.nebraska.gov/press/usda-answers-gov-pillen%E2%80%99s-call-boost-producer-lip-payment-rate. Accessed 30 August, 2023.)
As always, I invite you to let me know your thoughts, ideas, concerns, or suggestions by calling my office at (402) 471-2716 or emailing me at jalbrecht@leg.ne.gov.