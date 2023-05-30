District 16 update

Article 1 of the United States Constitution gave each state the authority to oversee elections. Several amendments have been added throughout the years to spell out certain voting rights, the most recent being the 26th Amendment in 1971 to lower the voting age to eighteen years old.
In our 2022 November elections, 432,028 Nebraskans voted in support to amend the state constitution and require a valid photo identification in order to vote.
According to the language on Ballot Initiative 432, it would be the responsibility of the state legislature to decipher the specifics and regulate administration of the new voter I.D. policies. This has been a hot button topic for years as various senators and citizens have proposed measures to secure election integrity. This year, we have been in communication with Secretary of State Bob Evnen and Attorney General Mike Hilgers to guarantee that legislation, by the will of the people, works with our systems and is constitutional. On the local level, elections are managed by election commissioners or county clerks and they have been contacted as well. It is important to hear all concerns.
While elected officials are making these decisions, I want to remind you that the foundation of our government acknowledges the ultimate authority is “We the People”. The very construct of free elections gives power to the people through voting for their representatives in each of these positions. I would encourage you to read the preamble of the Constitution and be reminded of your obligation to be a part of influencing justice and liberty in our country.
On the state level, the Nebraska State Constitution says the following: “All elections shall be free; and there shall be no hindrance or impediment to the right of a qualified voter to exercise the elective franchise.” This statement must govern the legislation that senators pass this year and is my main priority when considering how to vote for the voter I.D. bill we are discussing. Requiring a photo I.D. does not hinder the right to vote, it simply verifies the qualification.
Senator Brewer brought LB 514 which requires an individual to present a photo I.D. while voting in person or an I.D. number if voting by mail. Eleven rural counties in Nebraska vote by mail along with members of the military or those who request a mail-in ballot. With such a wide variety of opinions, any amendment brought by senators must be able to stand up in the court of law and align with our state constitution. There are also are several senators who express opposition to the concept of voter I.D. but they understand that regardless of personal preference, they are accountable to 65.45% of Nebraskans who gave us the duty to include photo identification in the voting process. Confidence in knowing that qualified ballots are confirmed by a photo I.D. promotes civil engagement and ensures elections are secure.
It is the final days of session and important votes are happening daily. Next week I'll discuss some of the governor's line-item vetoes from the budget and review key legislation that has been passed this year. If you have questions or comments, please contact Carson Clayton or Ellie Stangl in the District 16 office at (402) 471-2728 or email me at bhansen@leg.ne.gov.