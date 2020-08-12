District 16 update

Tempers and emotions continued to run high last week in the Legislature as we near the close of the session. Debates about rules, rule changes, and abuse of rules made their way into almost every aspect of our work last week. Nevertheless, we were still able to move on a large compromise bill that will offer some form of property tax relief and the passage of a new business incentive package for the state.

Though I continue to believe that our tax system needs a complete overhaul, the compromise found in LB 1107 offers some progress on property tax relief, at least for this session. The bill would set a statutory requirement of $275 million per year directed towards the Property Tax Credit Fund. This fund gives every property owner a state credit on their total property tax bill. In addition to setting the statutory minimum, LB 1107 would create a fund and direct $125 million toward a refundable income tax credit based on the amount of property taxes paid to the school district during the prior year. This fund would increase every year until it reaches $375 million.

The business incentive portion of the bill would replace our current plan, the Nebraska Advantage Act, with a plan called the ImagiNE Nebraska Act and include a cap on spending for the new plan during the first two years and increasing the cap for the next two years. Further, the compromise bill would pledge matching funds to help secure a potential project at UNMC in Omaha to build a training hospital designed to combat and prevent highly infectious diseases. I voted in favor of LB 1107 to ensure that property tax owners get some measure of relief in this session and to ensure that businesses stay in Nebraska. I’ll continue to work towards comprehensive tax reform that reduces the burden on property owners in our district and our state.

Two resolutions moved forward this past week. One I introduced to congratulated the West Point-Beemer High School girls’ wrestling team on winning the very first All-Girls statewide wrestling championship. The other resolution was introduced to extend sympathy to the family of Henry Earl Doncheski. Henry served in the 9th Air Force from 1941 to 1945 and May 30th, 2020 was declared Henry Doncheski Appreciation Day in the City of Tekamah. Henry passed away on May 12th, 2020.

