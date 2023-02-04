This week I’d like to talk about two of my bills that were heard in committee, one dealing with school safety and the other with prescription refills. The first bill, which pays for schools to update their infrastructure maps, comes from an idea I got from other states.
These states passed laws such as this in response to emergency situations involving school shootings or medical emergencies. The maps are modeled after critical response maps used by the military, simplifying the otherwise confusing maps provided to first responders. They would be verified for accuracy during annual walk throughs and oriented true north, overlaid on current aerial imagery and with x/y coordinates. Each detail included in the maps funded by LB 673 is proven to save precious time. In the case of an emergency, consistency is key to preparedness, response time and the ability for these procedures to be operative. For this reason, I found resounding support for LB 673 and its intent to assign funding to any school that applies for these reliable maps. If every school had maps like the ones proposed in this bill, first responders could be trained to identify the features of each location and be equipped upon arrival. The bill would bring uniformity to all districts, making maps available in both electronic and printable formats. As the testimonies of law enforcement and first responders confirmed in the Education Committee hearing last Monday, every minute counts.
Another of my bills was heard in the HHS Committee. I have said that is my intent as chair of the HHS Committee to steer away from overburdensome regulations and red tape in order put an emphasis on patient wellness. My bill, LB 181, looks to do just that by securing the continuity of care when a physician who prescribes medication is no longer practicing due to unexpected life changes. A patient might go to the pharmacy for a refill and find out their provider has either relocated, died, suffered illness or has lost their license. Currently, there are uncertainties on how a pharmacist is to proceed and getting a new doctor takes time, especially for my constituents living in the rural communities. Federal law regulates the prescriber’s authorization process but it is vague when talking about these emergency refill situations. LB 181 relies on the pharmacist’s discretion and professional judgment, allowing them to refill prescriptions in certain incidences. I believe this respects the patient’s healthcare needs in an effort to offer as much stability as possible.
I couldn’t finish the weekly update without mentioning the HHS Committee hearing on the heartbeat bill, LB 626. Not only was it the largest gathering I have seen here at the capitol, but the most emotional. LB 626 says physicians must test for a heartbeat before performing an abortion. Abortion would be illegal if the heartbeat is detected, except in cases of sexual assault, incest, or medical emergency. It was my responsibility to run the hearing and make sure each testifier was treated with equal value. Because this is such a passionate issue, the hearing lasted into the night.
Late nights have been normal though. With all day hearings, I am looking forward to moving bills onto the floor for debate beginning next week. If you have questions or comments, please contact Carson Clayton or Ellie Stangl in the District 16 office at (402) 471-2728 or email me at bhansen@leg.ne.gov. To follow along with the session, please visit nebraskalegislature.gov or you may watch the live stream when available at nebraskapublicmedia.org.