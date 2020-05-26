Congratulations, graduates!

As the school year draws to a close, I am thinking about all of the Nebraskans who are graduating this month. Even in the midst of COVID-19, this time of year is cause for celebration. Whether you are finishing high school, college, graduate school, or a vocational program, graduation marks a major turning point in a person’s life. It is an opportunity to applaud your accomplishments and look forward to what lies ahead.

Things are certainly different this year, but schools across Nebraska are coming up with creative ways to make the most of this moment and make sure graduates get the recognition and send-off they deserve.

In the Panhandle, parents from several high schools came together to create an “Adopt a Senior” Facebook group. Parents can post short bios about their graduating senior to the page, and other members of the community can choose to “adopt” one or more students and send them gifts, such as their favorite foods, gift cards, or other presents. This has been a great way to make sure these students still feel celebrated, even when they won’t get to experience the graduation ceremony they were looking forward to.

Another heartwarming story out of Kearney involved Japanese exchange student and University of Nebraska at Kearney senior Ryo Kawamoto. Ryo was looking forward to experiencing an American college graduation. But UNK, like just about every other school across the country, had to postpone their spring commencement until later in the year. Unfortunately, Ryo wasn’t going to be in the U.S. until then – he had to fly home at the end of April to be with his family and finish the school year remotely.

Thankfully, one of his professors, Amy Nebesniak, decided to make him feel special before he left. She and her family surprised him over Zoom with a virtual ceremony just for him, complete with a cap and gown they sent to his apartment and music performed by her children.

Although schools have not been able to hold traditional commencements, many have found other ways to put together ceremonies for their seniors. Many high schools have put on “reverse parades,” where students line up six feet apart and friends and family can drive by and wave at their graduates. I have also heard stories about other kinds of social distancing-friendly parades, such as in Elwood, where the fire department led the way in a drive through town honoring Elwood Public Schools’ graduating class of 17 seniors.

Other schools still plan to hold their commencements at a later date, but some have chosen to hold virtual ceremonies as well. Among these are Louisville and Plattsmouth High Schools, as well as several high schools in Omaha. Throughout the month of May, these schools and others have posted their ceremonies online for students to watch from home. Even though these seniors couldn’t attend the ceremony they expected, I was touched to see their teachers go above and beyond to honor them in this way.

Stories like these remind us that although COVID-19 has interrupted much of our normal routines, we can still find ways to recognize each special graduate and celebrate life’s important milestones.

To Nebraska’s class of 2020, I can’t wait to see what you do next. No matter what that may be, remember that your leadership and contributions are going to shape the future of our communities, our state, and our country.

It’s true that commemorations are a bit unorthodox this year, but that doesn’t change how proud Nebraskans are of each and every one of you. Congratulations.

Thank you for participating in the democratic process. I look forward to visiting with you again next week.

Tags

In other news

Congratulations, graduates!

As the school year draws to a close, I am thinking about all of the Nebraskans who are graduating this month. Even in the midst of COVID-19, this time of year is cause for celebration. Whether you are finishing high school, college, graduate school, or a vocational program, graduation marks …

District 17 update

As promised, here are the Directed Health Measures (DHM) effective June 1 to June 30, 2020. There are differences between guidelines applicable to Dakota versus Thurston and Wayne Counties.

Stay connected during coronavirus

It’s hard to believe we’ve been battling coronavirus in Nebraska for over two months now. I applaud Nebraskans for working together and successfully slowing the spread of the virus. The impact of the virus has been much less severe here than in many other states. That’s due in part to Nebras…

District 41 update

On monday of this week, Speaker Scheer announced that the Legislature would return from our extended adjournment on July 20th. I believe that this is an appropriate time to allow the curve in Nebraska to flatten, and to give senators and staff time to prepare to finish our session for this y…

A win for our rural hospitals

Nearly three months after the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in the United States, we are continuing to see an uptick in cases in Nebraska. In part, this simply demonstrates that we are testing more people. As we perform more tests, we are inevitably identifying more individuals with t…

Moving Forward with USMCA

Much has changed in the four months since President Trump signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) into law back in December – not the least of which is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, what has not changed is the importance of this agreement.

District 41 update

By now, all registered voters in Nebraska should have had the opportunity to fill out an application for an early (absentee) ballot. That application should be mailed to your county’s Election Commissioner, which for most folks reading this will be your County Clerk. Once you have your ballo…

The good in others

There is no denying that we find ourselves in tough times. Social distancing has drastically changed our normal daily routines. Nebraskans have had their hours cut or lost their jobs altogether. This economic distress has increased the difficulty many people are facing in putting food on the…

Keeping Americans on payrolls

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues its destructive pace, the devastating effects on the economy have come into clearer view. No business, small or large, is immune from the effects of the virus and the measures we are taking to counter it. Fortunately, Congress and President Trump have be…