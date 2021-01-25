Committee procedures for the 2021 legislative session

The 107th Nebraska Legislature convened on January 6 in the middle of a worldwide pandemic. As elected representatives, we believe that it is important that the state’s elected legislators are on the field during this time to represent our constituents.

Families, businesses, and other governmental entities have had to change and adapt to the challenges posed by the coronavirus. The Legislature is no different. On January 25, the Legislature will convene public committee hearings. Public committee hearings are one of the most important parts of our legislative process--a critical time in which the “second house” can be heard. To ensure that the committee hearings are safe and we are appropriately responding to the challenges caused by COVID-19, the Legislature has modified its traditional hearing process.

Here are four ways that the process is changing this year:

1. Morning and afternoon hearings. In order to minimize the chances of having to suspend our session, the Legislature will have both morning and afternoon committee hearings rather than floor debate during January and February.

2. Expanded options to voice your opinion without testifying in person. The Legislature has developed a process for “written submitted testimony.” During the 2021 Session an individual may hand deliver the morning of the hearing their testimony which will be provided to the committee members during the public hearing. This will allow someone who has health concerns to limit their exposure to others by not having to sit in the hearing room for an extended period of time. The option of submitting a position letter for the hearing record via email is still available. In addition, the Legislature has implemented a new feature allowing the online submission of comments on a bill at any stage of debate. The comments will be accessible by all Senators and staff to read. You can learn more about how to take advantage of these public input options at [website link address].

3. Limited physical space. To accommodate social distancing, seating in the hearing room is limited. And because of the restricted physical space caused by the ongoing HVAC renovation of the State Capitol, there will be no overflow rooms available.

4. Modified hearing protocols. Hearings will look and feel different. These include a number of procedures, including extra sanitization efforts, masks, and social distancing.

This is a unique year with unique challenges. We look forward to doing your work in the Legislature and appreciate your understanding of these modified procedures. https://nebraskalegislature.gov/committees/standing-committees.php

Tags

In other news

Committee procedures for the 2021 legislative session

The 107th Nebraska Legislature convened on January 6 in the middle of a worldwide pandemic. As elected representatives, we believe that it is important that the state’s elected legislators are on the field during this time to represent our constituents.

The ever-expanding power of the executive branch

On January 20, we witnessed the transition of power from one President to the next – a hallmark of our democracy. I congratulate President Biden and Vice President Harris as we move forward as a country to tackle the challenges we have in front of us. I look forward to working with the Biden…

District 40 update

In early December, the former Chair of the Executive Board, along with chairs of the standing committees, sent an email to senators suggesting that they limit the number of bills introduced. This would assist with safety measures being developed for senators and the public in preparation for…

District 41 update

Today Senator Tom Briese, chair of the General Affairs Committee in the Nebraska Legislature, introduced LB 560, which will establish some parameters for the expansion of racetrack casino gambling approved by Nebraska voters. In introducing this legislation, Briese said, “For the last severa…

Choosing to come together

The events of last Wednesday were nothing short of horrific. I am appalled at what I saw and fully support the prosecution of every participant and planner of the uprising. Snap impeachment, however, without a complete investigation sets a dangerous precedent. The impeachment vote may feel p…

District 41 update

Today State Senator Tom Briese, District 41, introduced LB 422, a bill which would reduce the Nebraska state sales tax rate. It would further provide for sales taxation of all non-business services, unless specifically exempted. In introducing the bill, Briese said, “LB422 represents much ne…

Sen. Tom Briese introduces bill to end Daylight Saving Time clock changes

One of the most popular legislative bills in recent memory is coming back for 2021: Ending the twice-yearly changing of the clocks that comes with Daylight Saving Time. Nebraska State Senator Tom Briese, who represents district 41 in the Unicameral Legislature, introduced LB 283 today, which…