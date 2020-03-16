Combating coronavirus update

It is clear coronavirus presents a major threat to the health of the most vulnerable among us, and Americans are rightfully taking steps to protect themselves, their families, friends, and neighbors from transmission. In addition, federal, state, and local governments have taken measures to fight against the spread of this virus, provide care for those infected, and maintain economic security. It is important for all of us to take this seriously, and to remain calm.

Since the start of the COVID-19 (commonly known as coronavirus) outbreak in China the Trump administration’s goal has been to protect the health and safety of the American people. As President Trump said during his Oval Office address, “we are marshaling the full power of the federal government and the private sector to protect the American people.” On March 4, I voted for a supplemental funding package to combat coronavirus including vaccine development, equipment and supplies, and assisting state and local health departments. President Trump then signed this package into law.

This week, I had the opportunity to tour the Health and Human Services (HHS) Coronavirus Command Center and had the opportunity to ask questions about current efforts and what Congress can do to help. During the tour I was given a first-hand look into how the Secretary’s Operations Center fuses together information and supports situational awareness for senior leadership. I was impressed by the detailed information and coordinated responses into HHS operations to combat further spread of the virus.

As Americans are taking needed precautions to limit transmission of coronavirus, it has become evident these precautions are having a wide-ranging impact across our economy, including closing schools and businesses, and the cancellation of major sporting and entertainment events across the nation. While we have provided funding for initial response to the disease, work continues to enact a second package of legislation to address the immediate threats to our economic and Americans’ livelihoods. I supported this package when it passed the House because it contains mechanisms to help businesses provide paid leave to impacted Americans and that COVID-19 testing is free to all Americans. An initial version of this bill introduced by Speaker Pelosi tried to include new permanent mandates on employers. We shouldn’t be using this crisis to rush into permanent new mandates, and I appreciate how hard President Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin worked to remove these from the bill. The President’s leadership in supporting the ultimate bill was critical in getting this done.

We must remain vigilant and take the needed measures to stay safe from this threat. I will continue to monitor this situation and work with the administration to do whatever is necessary to help overcome this outbreak.

