Albrecht to seek re-election

THURSTON -- On Thursday, State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston announced she will seek reelection to the Nebraska Legislature in District 17 which includes Dakota, Thurston, and Wayne counties in Northeast Nebraska.
“In my first term in the Legislature I’ve fought for Northeast Nebraska and will continue to do so,” said Senator Albrecht. “I have worked to grow economic opportunity and protect our values in Lincoln. I am proud of my work including championing pro-life bills, protecting our second amendment rights, ensuring our children receive a quality education and fighting to bring meaningful property tax relief to our ag producers, small businesses and homeowners.”
In the Legislature, Senator Albrecht served on the Agriculture Committee and as the chair of the Business and Labor Committee being the first woman and first freshman senator to do so. She now serves on the Natural Resources, State-Tribal Relations, and Transportation and Telecommunications Committees. Additionally, she is a member of the Nebraska Economic Development Task Force which works with the Department of Economic Development and the Department of Labor to monitor and craft long-range strategic plans to improve economic development within the state.
Senator Albrecht was born and raised in Sarpy County where she served on the Papillion City Council for 8 years and on the Sarpy County Board for 4 years. Professionally, Joni worked in the automobile industry as an employee of Huber Chevrolet for 33 years. In 2010 Joni married Mike Albrecht and moved to Thurston County where she became involved in agriculture.
Married to a fourth generation farmer, Joni shares in the day-to-day operation of their farm which includes a cow/calf operation, a small feedlot, corn and soybeans. Joni is a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Emerson and the Women's Legion Auxiliary in Emerson. Joni and her husband Mike have six grown children and 12 grandchildren.
Senator Albrecht has received the endorsement of the Nebraska Republican Party and is supported by:
