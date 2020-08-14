This year has been uniquely challenging for rural America and for farmers and ranchers. In the face of new stress and uncertainty, agriculture has continued to feed the world. The men and women in our agriculture sector put in countless hours to provide for the rest of us. It is of the utmost importance these producers have the tools and resources to continue their efforts, especially in these challenging times. In order to hear from producers and exchange ideas, I am happy to host the 2020 Agriculture Summit.

There are many pressing issues facing the agriculture industry today. Planting and tending crops, raising livestock, and processing and delivering food to consumers are essential services which must continue every day, even in the face of a global pandemic. Despite declining prices, the industry adjusted, both by implementing protective measures for workers wherever possible and responding to a changed consumer environment where cooking and eating at home replaced much of our nation’s restaurant consumption. Aside from some minor bumps, access to groceries has remained steady for Americans because of producers’ hard work.

During the summit, we will be discussing many topics which are critical to agriculture. In addition, we will be discussing topics pertinent to rural America. Many Americans adapted to change in the spring - working from home, helping their children with remote schoolwork, and avoiding public places and in-person meetings. However, a more remote world for work and schooling has emphasized the need for improvements in rural broadband which needs immediate attention.

While I prefer in-person events, adapting to the new normal includes getting together virtually – including this summit. Having these sessions online across several mornings – August 18 through August 21 - will allow more Third District Nebraskans to participate without the need for travel or time away from work, school, or family.

I am enthusiastic about the strong lineup assembled for next week, including Ambassador Gregg Doud, Chief Agriculture Negotiator at USTR, to discuss trade policy, USDA Farm Service Agency Administrator Richard Fordyce and USDA Under Secretary for Marketing & Regulatory Programs, Greg Ibach, to provide an update on USDA programs and policies, and State Senator Curt Friesen to discuss telecom infrastructure.

To participate directly and have the opportunity to speak directly with panelists, attendees must pre-register for each individual session at adriansmith.house.gov/AgSummit2020. I will also stream each of the events on my Facebook page (facebook.com/repadriansmith), and my YouTube channel (youtube.com/repadriansmith). For further questions, please contact my Grand Island office at (308) 384-3900.

Our country would not be able to function without the men and women in agriculture and I am eager to hear from you. Hearing the comments, concerns, and questions from the folks who selflessly feed our country and beyond is critical. I urge everyone to pre-register for the events and share their insights with me, so that I may be able to take your ideas back with me to Washington. See you soon!

Tags

In other news

2020 Agriculture Summit

This year has been uniquely challenging for rural America and for farmers and ranchers. In the face of new stress and uncertainty, agriculture has continued to feed the world. The men and women in our agriculture sector put in countless hours to provide for the rest of us. It is of the utmos…

District 40 update

The Legislature has completed its work for this 60-day legislative session which took an extended break from the middle of March until July 20, due to COVID-19. Although what was accomplished earlier this session seems like it was a long time ago, I was pleased with the work done during the …

Sen. Briese's comments regarding LB1107

State Senator Tom Briese, one of the main driving forces behind property tax relief in Nebraska reacted today to the Legislature approving LB1107, a major property tax relief and business incentives package. “The passage of LB 1107 represents the culmination of a nearly two year effort to pu…

District 16 update

Tempers and emotions continued to run high last week in the Legislature as we near the close of the session. Debates about rules, rule changes, and abuse of rules made their way into almost every aspect of our work last week. Nevertheless, we were still able to move on a large compromise bil…

Better access to mental health resources

The United States is experiencing a mental health crisis, and Nebraska is no exception. In 2016, the University of Nebraska Medical Center announced that one in five Nebraskans had reported suffering from mental illness that year. And in 2018, suicide was the second leading cause of death fo…

District 17 update

Heating up before winding down. That describes this past week at the Legislature.

Getting back to work

Since the early days of our state when pioneering women and men plowed the prairies and cut grain by hand, Nebraska has been known for its industriousness. Our love of growing things and making things has helped our state power through even the most difficult times. Just last year, we experi…

Nebraska property tax, incentives packages wins initial OK

Nebraska property tax, incentives packages wins initial OK

LINCOLN (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers advanced a compromise package Wednesday to soften the impact of local property tax increases, preserve tax incentives for businesses and commit as much as $300 million in state money to a proposed disaster response facility in Omaha.