Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, meeting times and locations may have changed. Be sure to call beforehand. What follows are organizations’ activities and events scheduled on a regular or ongoing basis.
Sunday
Laurel Town Twisters, second and fourth Sunday from September through April from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Laurel City Auditorium. For more information, call Randy and Jenny at 402-337-0105.
Monday
Spanish Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Support Group, meets every Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with children’s support group available at 601 E. Norfolk Ave.
English Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Support Group, meets every Monday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. with children’s support group available at 601 E. Norfolk Ave.
Mystery of Israel: The Key to Understanding the Bible and Its Prophecies, every other Monday, Norfolk Public Library, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, email Mark Klafter at mklaft@cableone.net.
Norfolk Support Group Network of the Autism Society of Nebraska, second Monday of each month, 7 to 8 p.m., Granite Park Plaza, 1310 N. 13th St., Suite 4. Park behind the building and enter through the back door. For more information, call Jen Davies at 402-640-5336 or Laura Stoltz at 402-371-9606.
Grief Share, 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church. Group support for those recovering from grief.
Women’s Support Group, every Monday at Bright Horizons, 305 N. Fourth St. The Spanish-speaking group meets 4:30-5:30 p.m. The English-speaking group meets 6-7 p.m. The Children’s Support Group meets for each group at the same time.
Elk’s Lodge, meets the first and third Monday of each month, 7:30 p.m., 316 W. Braasch Ave.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16, meets 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month at the post home.
Prime Time Toastmasters, meets the first and third Mondays of the month at First Choice Catering, 1110 S. 9th St., at 6:30 p.m. Virtual meetings are also available on Zoom. To join use ID: 346029096. For more information, call Christopher Moore at 402-649-3333 or email chrostphoer.moore.0421@gmail.com.
Alanon meeting, every Monday, noon, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1102 W. Nofolk Ave. For more information, call 402-518-1062.
Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Club, noon, Black Cow Fat Pig.
Native American Women’s Wellness Support Group, second and fourth Mondays, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Ponca Tribe office, 1310 Norfolk Ave.
Norfolk Morning Toastmasters, 6:45 a.m., Norfolk Country Inn.
Women of Mercy Auxiliary, second Monday of month, 7 p.m., Norfolk Rescue Mission and Hope House.
Sons of The American Legion, Norfolk Squadron 16, third Monday of the month, 7 p.m., American Legion Club.
Share and Care, 7:30 p.m., Christian fellowship and Bible study, 208 S. 13th St. For more information, call 402-379-3328.
Eagles Auxiliary, 8 p.m., Eagles Club, first and third Monday of every month.
Deborah Rebekah Lodge, 7:30 p.m., 1700 Pasewalk Ave., second and fourth Monday of every month.
Country Piecemakers Quilt Guild, 7 p.m., cafeteria of the Immaculata Monastery, third Monday of every month.
Youth Diabetic Peer Support Group, meets the first Monday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Diabetes Wellnes Clinic. For more information, call/text Paige at 402-316-9695.
Free Lance Writers, fourth Monday of each month, 6 p.m., Perkins Restaurant. For more information, call 402-851-1895.
Tuesday
Haven House Community Support Group, meets Tuesdays. The group will provide a confidential and supportive environment for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. Free childcare is provided. Please call our office at 402-375-5433 or check our Facebook page for information about where and when the group will take place. Haven House serves Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Thurston, and Wayne Counties. Their crisis line is open 24/7 1-800-440-4633
Norfolk Farmers Market, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday through the growing season at Riverpoint Square.
Single Wheeler’s Square Dance Club, dances the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at Lifepoint Church, 715 Madison Ave., during the school year. In the summer, the group dances at Pufhal’s barn located seven miles east of Norfolk. For more information, call Rick at 402-371-9276 or Joan at 402-986-1425.
Norfolk Petal Pushers Porcelain Art Club, the second Tuesday of each month, 10 a.m., Pierce Senior Citizens Center. The group paints until 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 402-371-3804.
DivorceCare Support Group, meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church for more information please call 402-371-9005.
Survivors of Suicide (SOS) support group, 7 p.m., second Tuesday of every month, First Baptist Church, 404 W. Benjamin Ave. For more information, call Donna Wolff at 402-841-3834.
Norfolk Noon Rotary Club, noon, every Tuesday, Black Cow Fat Pig.
Moose Lodge, meets every first and third Tuesday of each month at Kelly’s Country Club at 6:30 p.m.
Nebraska AIDS Project, 107 S. Eighth St. Free confidential AIDS testing offered on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 402-370-3900 to make an appointment.
Northeast Community College Retired Teachers and Staff, third Tuesday, 10 a.m., Downtown Coffee Company.
Vocational Rehabilitation Orientation, every Tuesday, 9 a.m., 1212 Benjamin Ave. For more information, call 402-370-3200.
Alanon, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1102 W. Norfolk Ave., noon. For more information, call 402-518-1062.
Bloodmobile visits every Tuesday for donors, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Red Cross office, 1603 Prospect Ave.
TOPS 878, 3:30 p.m. weigh-in, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1300 W. Benjamin Ave., meeting at 4:15 p.m. Call 402-640-5945 for more information.
HIV-STD Prevention Planning Group, second Tuesday of each month. For information, call Northeast Health and Human Services, 402-370-3395, or Goldenrod Hills at Wisner, 402-529-3513.
Northeast College/Community Orchestra, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Northeast Community College Cox Activities Center.
Members of the Northeast Nebraska Model Railroad Association, meet every Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m. at the new Madison County Museum building here to work on and run trains. Members are also involved in work on the expanding HO-scale railroad layout in the building. New members are welcome. For more details, call Skip Kahler at 402-371-3968 or Don Knapp at 402-454-2654.
Mosaic Masonic Lodge, first Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple. Also other Tuesdays on call.
VFW Post and Auxiliary to Winter Munson 1644, monthly meeting, second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., post home.
Norfolk VFW covered dish supper, last Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m., post home.
Wednesday
Trauma Informed Yoga, meets every Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church.
PATCH board meeting, first Wednesday of each month, noon to 1 p.m. in the Arlo Wirth Building, Room #103.
Step Up Recovery Support Group, every other Wednesday, beginning July 11, at 7 p.m. at Healing Hearts and Minds, 802 Custer Ave. This group is for those who are serious about recovery, looking for support and encouragement and motivated to move forward in their lives and recovery path. It is step-based, not a Narcotics Anonymous or Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. It is a supplement meeting, not a substitute for NA or AA. The meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, call 402-371-3287 or 402-649-6208.
S.C.O.R.E., meets the first Wednesday of the month at 11:45 a.m. Call 402-371-4862 for the location.
HOPE (Help Our Parish Excel), 312 N. Seventh St., use the north door.
Victorious Christian Living Support Group, Wednesday evenings from 7 to 8:30 at Oasis Counseling International, 203 S. Eighth St. For information, call 402-379-2030.
Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus dinner meeting, third Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., KC Hall.
Norfolk Catholic Athletic Boosters, fourth Wednesday evening of each month, 7:30 p.m., Eldorado Hills.
Refrigeration Service Engineers’ Society, third Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., Eldorado Hills Course.
Norfolk Catholic School Board, meets second Wednesday, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Church basement.
Norfolk Morning Kiwanis Club, every week, 6:45 a.m., First Choice Catering.
Norfolk Lions Club, 7 p.m., first four Wednesdays of each month, First Choice Catering. For more information, write to P.O. Box 392.
Norfolk Morning Optimists, 7 a.m., first four Wednesdays of each month, First Choice Catering.
Thursday
Grief Share, 11:30 a.m., First Christian Church, 1408 E. Benjamin Ave., room 159. Group support for those recovering from grief. For more information, call Randall at 402-371-5734.
Dementia/Alzheimer’s Support Group, third Thursday of each month, Heritage of Bel Air, 1 p.m.
English Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Support Group, meets every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. adults only group available at 601 E. Norfolk Ave.
Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, every third Thursday, 7 p.m., at the animal shelter.
Weight Watchers, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Old Mill Center, 105 E. Norfolk Ave., Suite D. For more information, call 402-371-4786 or 402-851-1355.
Northeast Nebraska Art Association, third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Norfolk Arts Center. For more information, call Diana Tweedy at 402-371-6359. New members and guests welcome.
Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS), every other Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. For more information, call Larissa Frey at 402-640-5231.
Norfolk Farmers Market, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday through the growing season at Riverpoint Square.
Cowboy Line Model Railroaders, third Thursday of every month, 7 p.m., Hy-Vee East.
Hope Alanon, every Thursday, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1300 W. Benjamin Ave. Use north door. For more information, call 402-518-1062.
Evening MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers), third Thursday of each month, 7 p.m., Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 1100 E. Benjamin Ave. For more information, call 420-371-8224.
The Gamblers 12-Step Recovery Group, every Thursday at 5 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church. For more information, call Mike Sullivan at 402-750-6453.
Grief Share, every Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church room 14. For more information, call Dave Pobanz at 402-649-5591.
Nebraska AIDS Project, 107 S. Eighth St. Free confidential AIDS testing offered on Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m. Call 402-370-3900 to make an appointment.
College and Career Connections, for young adults, each Thursday, 8 p.m., Norfolk Baptist Church.
Men’s Prayer Breakfast, Early Risers for Christ, every week, 6:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church.
Experimental Nebraska Flying Club Chapter 918, second Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., at the airport meeting room, or at a member’s project site. For more information, call Jerry Kohles at 402-640-7258.
Northeast Nebraska Rock and Mineral Society, last Thursday of every month, 8 p.m., Senior Citizens Center.
Communications Club, third Thursday of every month, 7 p.m., Emergency Management Building on Bonita Drive, just off Highway 81.
Civil Air Patrol, Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m., training center at 405 Northwestern Ave.
IOOF Lodge, every week, 8 p.m., 1700 Pasewalk Ave. Stag on first Thursday of the month and family night on third Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
TOPS 9528, 9:30 a.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1300 W. Benjamin Ave. Call 402-371-7446 for more information.
Friday
Caregivers Support Group, second Friday of each month, 1:30 p.m., Norfolk Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 402-371-8299.
Midtown Health Center, Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic is located at 302 W. Phillip Ave. Appointments can be made by calling 402-371-8000.
Noon Optimist Club, noon at the Norfolk Country Club most Fridays. For more information, call Mark at 402-841-1142.
Norfolk Area Rod & Custom, meets the last Friday of each month at 7 p.m. For location or more information, call 402-750-3393 or 402-844-5643.
Chicago and North Western Railroad Club, 11:15 a.m., dinner at Norfolk Senior Citizens Center, first Friday.
Saturday
Norfolk Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through the growing season at the Sunset Plaza at south of the Target parking lot.
Norfolk 49er’s, second and fourth Saturday of each month at 7:30 p.m., at the Norfolk Senior Citizens Center, 307 W. Prospect Ave., October through May. In the summer, the group dances at Pufhal’s barn located seven miles east of Norfolk. For more information, call Dan and Diane at 402-371-6098 or Cindy and John at 402-371-7640.
Weight Watchers, Saturdays, 9 a.m., Old Mill Center, 105 E. Norfolk Ave., Suite D. For more information, call 402-371-4786 or 402-851-1355.
The Elkhorn Valley Amateur Radio Club, 8:30 a.m., the second Saturday of each month at First Choice Catering. The public is invited. For more information, call Nick Brekenfeld at 402-371-6394.
Northeast Nebraska Woodcarvers Association, first Saturday of each month, 9 a.m. to noon, Norfolk Senior Citizen Center, 307 Prospect Ave. For more information, call Betty at 402-371-7253.
English as a Second Language, Northeast Community College, E building, Room 102, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 402-844-7253.
TOPS 354, meets every Saturday from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Battle Creek Public Library meeting room. Enter through the blue door at the back of the building. For more information, call 402-640-9452.
Every Day
Narcotics Anonymous, meetings are set for: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 104 S. 10th St., Norfolk, enter south door and go downstairs; Monday through Sunday, noon, 1101 W. Norfolk Ave. in garage, Norfolk; Monday, 6:30 p.m., Vision of Hope, 1500 Koenigstein Ave., Norfolk; Monday, 8 p.m., Monday Night Miracles, 321 W. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., Serenity Seekers, 321 W. Norfolk Ave.; Thursday, 8 p.m., Hug Up, 112 N. Seventh St., Norfolk; Friday, 6:30 p.m., Hope Group, 923 E. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk; Friday, 8 p.m., Survivor’s Group, 1300 Benjamin Ave., Norfolk, use north side of building; Friday, midnight, 1208 W. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk; Saturday, 7 p.m., Easy Riders, 321 W. Norfolk Ave.; Saturday, midnight, 1208 W. Norfolk Ave.; Sunday, 7 p.m., WHNA Stay Well, 910 W. Park Ave., Norfolk, use front door; and on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 17 S. Third St., O’Neill, 8 p.m. The hotline for Narcotics Anonymous is 402-841-6014.
Anchor Recovery Group, noon, daily, Anchor House garage, 1208 W. Norfolk Ave. The group is designed for all recovering addicts, including addictions to alcohol, narcotics and gambling.
Adult Education Division, offers free English as a Second Language (ESL), GED and basic skills classes at Northeast Community College. Call 402-844-7253 for more information on ESL classes. For more information on GED and basic skills classes, call 402-844-7255 or 402-844-7256.
Norfolk Public Transportation, Norfolk public transportation open to the general public. Wheelchair lift equipped. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. They also are open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Call 402-379-4595 for reservations.
Meals on Wheels, for those who cannot cook for themselves. Must meet qualifications. For more information, call 402-371-8626.
Elkhorn Valley Museum, 515 Queen City Blvd. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It includes museum galleries, Research Center and the Children’s Discovery Zone.
Norfolk Catholic Booster, collects aluminum cans. Place cans in plastic bags in parking lot of Norfolk Catholic High School. Cans may be dropped off any time. Newspapers are accepted on the south end of the parking lot.
Our Savior Lutheran Church, bins in the parking lot at 2420 W. Omaha Ave. The bins can contain old newspapers (no slick paper), white computer paper, typing paper and aluminum.
Norfolk Arts Center, 305 N. Fifth St. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; and closed Sunday and Monday. Gallery admission is always free. For more information, visit ww.norfolkartscenter,com or call 402-371-7199.
Alcoholic Anonymous, scheduled throughout the week in Norfolk at 303 Madison Ave. Daily: 6:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Sunday: 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday: 8 p.m. Tuesday: 8 p.m.; Tuesday, 7 p.m., St. John’s Church, use north door; Wednesday: 8 p.m. Thursday: 8 p.m. Friday: 8 p.m. and noon. Saturday: 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and midnight.