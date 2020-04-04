Young volunteers encouraged to be poll workers

In the 2018 general election, there were 1,287 early voting ballots cast out of the 1,350 that were issued in Madison County. A total of 10,544 ballots were cast, so only a little more than 12 percent were early ballots.
If Anne Pruss, Madison County clerk and election commissioner has a say, that number will be increased at least seven fold.
Pruss said she would recommend getting an early ballot. All registered voters in Madison County and the rest of Nebraska should be getting a letter from the secretary of state in the next few days.
The letter, among other things, gives registered voters an opportunity to vote by mail in the May 12 primary. In Madison County, that would be an option along with voting at polling sites — the traditional method.
Pruss said Madison County obviously will offer the traditional method at the polls, which requires poll workers. And she said she is still in need of poll workers.
Unfortunately, many of the poll workers are in their 70s and 80s. That’s a concern because voters could be carrying the COVID-19 virus, show no signs and spread it to the poll workers.
The county will be prepared, however, to disinfect the area and try to prevent any possible virus from spreading. The state will provide sanitary wipes and hand gels, masks and gloves at each of the polling sites. Voters also will get their own pen if they go to the polling location.
Pruss said many of the poll workers have committed years of service. They want to work regardless of the virus. For their safety and the safety of everyone, it would be best to vote by mail if people can.
Given the current situation, we think this would be a good time for young people to step up and take their place. With many people out of work or having hours cut, this would be a good time to get new workers trained and see if they might be willing to assist, possibly in future elections as well. They also are paid.
Hopefully in future elections, they will be experienced and comfortable with the job.
In addition, we would suggest that people who have never voted by mail do so this year.
And for those interested in serving as a poll worker, all they need to do is contact the county clerk’s office.